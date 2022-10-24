Denmark Open Guo Yu won four gold medals Shi Yuqi beat Li Zijia to win the first comeback titleFly into the homes of ordinary people

The Danish Badminton Open ended yesterday. The Chinese team won 4 gold medals, and only the men’s doubles gold medal fell to the Indonesian team.

In the men’s singles final, Shi Yuqi defeated Malaysian star Li Zijia 2-1 to win his first international championship after his comeback. Shi Yuqi played well in this competition, knocking out Zhou Tiancheng of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, and defeating Takeda Naraoka of Japan in the semifinals. In the final, Shi Yuqi fell behind 5-9 in the first game. After tying at 14, Shi Yuqi scored a climax, winning the game 20-15 and winning the game 21-18. Li Zijia won the second game 21-16. In the decisive game, Shi Yuqi had an obvious advantage, and Li Zijia, who was physically weak, could not resist Shi Yuqi’s fierce offensive, and soon lost 12-21.

In the women’s singles final between two Chinese players, He Bingjiao defeated Chen Yufei 2-1 (22-20, 12-21, 21-10) to win the third international championship this year. As the top two players of the national feather women’s singles, Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao have played against each other 10 times in the international arena before, and He Bingjiao has 6 wins and 4 losses.

The mixed doubles final was also between Chinese players. Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated the provisional pair Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping 2-1 (21-19, 20-22, 21-19) to win the 8th international championship this year.

In the women’s doubles final, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan easily defeated South Korean duo Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee 2-0, 21-12, 21-15. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan have won 6 international championships this year.

The men’s doubles final was an Indonesian derby. Alfian/Adianto and Gideon/Sukamuyo fought fiercely for 47 minutes. In the end, Alfian/Adianto won 2-0 (21-19, 28-26) Winning the championship by narrowly beating teammates.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)