Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title in Balve

As of: 06/10/2023 6:39 p.m

Mylen Kruse secured the title at the German Show Jumping Championships.

The 23-year-old from Zeven stayed in Balve, Sauerland, with her horse Cha Mu in a total of three rounds on Thursday and Saturday without a drop. Kruse received only two penalty points due to time errors.

“It feels great and I didn’t expect it at all,” said the new champion after her success: “I started the championship with a totally open mind. The first day went great, but in the end you never know how it’s going out. So I’m very happy with how it went.”

Silver for Rüsen, Bronze for Diederichsmeier

Behind Kruse, Angelique Rüsen (Herborn) won the silver medal with Crowny NW. Bronze went to Mynou Diederichsmeier (Ahlen) with Quick and Fly because of the poorer time. Simone Blum, world champion in 2018 in addition to her championship titles in 2016 and 2017, finished fourth with Ovanna. All three also remained without a knockdown in two rounds on Saturday.

In the mixed competition on Sunday (2:30 p.m.) in two rounds, the last show jumping championship title of the year will be determined. After the first two rounds on Friday, Marcus Ehning (Germany) is in front with two horses.

Unlike international championships, there is a separate ranking for women at the DM. Last year’s winner Katrin Eckermann decided not to start. Instead, she is riding this weekend at the higher-priced tournament of the Global Champions Tour in Cannes.