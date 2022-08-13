Milan honors the first of the league with the Scudetto on the chest with a good performance, some defensive flaws but above all the three points, won against a tough team that, especially in the first half, holds up to the Rossoneri at San Siro. Udinese also took the lead immediately, then managed to grab the equal in full recovery of the first half after going behind, but in the second half they cannot stop the overwhelming power of the hosts and in particular of Rebic, author of a brace that allows Pioli’s boys to win 4-2.

In Milan the new signings, including De Ketelaere, start from the bench. The initial formation chosen by Pioli does not differ from the one that led to the Scudetto and that just with Udinese, last year, did not manage to win. And this time too he is not doing well for the Rossoneri: already on the 2nd minute they have to chase after a fine header by Becao from a corner kick by Deulofeu.

The Friulians are ahead and the game changes immediately. Milan pours forward and touches even in the 7th minute: Diaz puts Silvestri in difficulty with a great shot, which he can only reject short, Calabria pounces on the ball but fails to reaffirm on the net from a few steps but because it comes foolishly countered. After a long consultation with the Var, the referee assigns the penalty to the Rossoneri. Theo Hernandez transforms with coldness and precision and the hosts return to 1-1 already on 11 ‘. Very little passes and Rebic doubles, at 15 ‘, putting a great cross from Calabria on the net from a few steps away.

San Siro breathes a sigh of relief after the difficult start. Milan now controls the match and takes few risks: the biggest in the 28th minute on Deulofeu’s counterattack who presents himself at the edge of the area alone, but is stopped by a great intervention by Kalulu who recovers many meters and blocks him right at the moment of the shot. Milan often becomes dangerous, especially with Leao, while from the bench Ibrahimovic (injured, as well as Tonali) is the ‘second coach’ of Pioli, often giving advice to his teammates. In full recovery, however, a new cold shower for the Rossoneri, with a great header from Masina that brings Udinese back on par with a naivete of the Milan defense. In the second half the hosts took the lead with Brahim Diaz after a few seconds: a defensive mess in which Masina is involved and Diaz finds the ball on his feet one meter from the goal. He is not wrong, and for Milan the second half starts in the best way.

Udinese does not give up and tries to attack to grab a draw again, Milan begins to have opportunities on counterattacks. At 63 ‘a nice free kick by Theo Hernandez touches the intersection of the posts, while Milan continues to contain the outbursts of the Friulians without excessive worries. At 65 ‘it is Leao who touches the goal, anticipated by a whisker by Silvestri. But the goal is in the air and Rebic scores his second solo in the 67th minute after a persistent action by Diaz, one of the best on the field. 4-2 Milan and a match that now seems to be addressed. At 70 ‘comes the time of De Ketelaere, who takes the place of Brahim Diaz. Giroud also enters forward, in place of Rebic. At 75 ‘Leao touches the intersection after a spectacular personal action. At 86 ‘it is the newcomer De Ketelaere to try a great shot on the fly, which however ends high. He will have other opportunities, and if Milan plays like this he will also have satisfaction. The Rossoneri start immediately ahead, now it will be up to the others to respond.