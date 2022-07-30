Guardiola: Haaland is ready for the Community Shield against Liverpool

In the early morning of July 31, Beijing time, the defending Premier League champion Manchester City will face Liverpool in the Community Shield competition. In a pre-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Haaland was ready to play in the Community Shield against Liverpool. In the warm-up match against Bayern, Haaland performed well, scoring the only goal of the game to help Manchester City win, and he is likely to get a start in the Community Shield game.

Guardiola said: “Haaland is ready for tomorrow’s game and my first impression of him is that he is a very good guy. He is an interesting guy and he has adapted very well now. At the same time, I think a good atmosphere in the locker room is really important, more than anything you can say. We’re trying to help his family get used to it as quickly as possible and help them find an apartment to live in. Check us out If you want to do something in training, the rest is to show what he can do.”

Previously, Haaland encountered some small problems, but now Guardiola said that Haaland feels very good and had communicated with him a few days ago. Haaland can participate in the team’s training and can run normally. By the end of August, the team will have a better idea of ​​his condition than it is now.

Guardiola said: “Now we have a game every week. He can train better. The games this season are coming earlier than usual, but now we have the opportunity to play the Community Shield and we have to adapt.”

When talking about the team’s new aid, Guardiola said that the four new aids were all welcomed by the team. As for whether to make De Bruyne the team captain, Guardiola bluntly said that he has not yet made a decision, “De Bruyne is one of the oldest players here, he takes responsibility on the pitch, I believe he will play a key role.”

