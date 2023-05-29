Home » Handball: West Vienna is fighting for titles
Handball: West Vienna is fighting for titles

Handball: West Vienna is fighting for titles

The farewell tour from western Vienna from professional handball continues in the final of the Handball League Austria (HLA). The traditional club, which will be history after the season, won the decisive third semi-final game against Fivers Margareten 35:30 (15:12) on Monday and is fighting for the championship title against HC Linz.

29.05.2023 22.39

Online since yesterday, 10:39 p.m

West Wien will stop playing at the end of the season for economic reasons, but ideally they could do so as champions. Because with the promotion in the “Best of three” semi-final against the Viennese arch-rival from the fifth district, West Wien will be fighting for the sixth and last championship title in the club’s history in the final on Sunday against HC Linz. West Vienna celebrated the last one 30 years ago.

“It’s incredible. It could have been the last game for West Wien. Thank God it goes on,” said goalkeeper Constantin Möstl, overwhelmed by emotions, in an ORF interview. West Wien was never behind in the decisive derby in the southern part of the city and was always in the lead from 11:10 in the 24th minute. Thanks to two goals just before the break, the hosts went into the dressing room with a plus of three goals and at the beginning of the second half they pulled away with four goals in a row to 19:13.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner

Goalkeeper Möstl (right) and the West Viennese are still on course for the title in their last season

The Fivers, who had almost made up eleven points behind on Thursday, showed comeback qualities again and managed to catch up thanks to five goals in a row from Marin Martinovic and Marc-Andre Haunold (20:21). But Westwien, led by Franko Lastro (11 goals) and Markus Mahr (9), recovered and now challenges HC Linz in the final, who surprisingly dethroned the defending champion Krems in two games. The “Best of three” final series begins on Sunday in Maria Enzersdorf.

“Felt that we will reward ourselves”

“Linz didn’t have such a good season until the play-offs, they were incredible there. They are a strong team and rightly threw Krems out,” said Möstl, who is confident of a happy ending. “We have to do exactly what we did against the Fivers: stand well in defence, I have to hold something and we have to score the goals up front,” said the goalkeeper. His teammate Wilhelm Jelinek agreed: “I felt that we would be rewarded. We’ve worked so hard all season. I’m extremely happy that we have at least two more games to play.”

The Margaretners struggled with the missed opportunities. “West Wien took every opportunity that presented itself, congratulations. We weren’t cool enough to get through the important moments in a game like this. Our opponent was stronger today, you have to admit that without envy. We didn’t make the big points,” said Fivers coach Peter Eckl, who praised his team for their fighting spirit.

Handball Liga Austria

Play-off semi-finals:
West Vienna Margareten 35:30 2:1*
Linz Krems 2:0*

* Final standings in the “Best of three” series

Play-off Quarterfinals:
Krems Bruck/Trofaiach 2:0*
West Vienna Bregenz 2:0*
Margareten Delay 2:0*
Linz Hard 2:0*

* Final standings in the “Best of three” series

