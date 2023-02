The NBA has announced that it has rescheduled the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards, originally scheduled for February 1 and postponed due to the inability of the former to leave Dallas due to bad weather, for March 7.

To make room on the calendar, the NBA brought forward the previous games of both teams by one day: Washington-Milwaukee (from March 6 to 5) and Detroit-Portland (from March 7 to 6).