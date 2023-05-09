Pulisic is back in AC Milan’s sights

Christian Pulisic back in fashion at home Milan. The American is now out of the new Chelsea project and will be put on the market in the summer. The Rossoneri have never hidden their interest in the American and are ready to return to the fray in the summer. This idea intersects with the possible loan of De Ketelaere. In fact, the Belgian could do a year away from Milan and effectively free up the place for the former Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder. Maldini is studying the best strategy for next season because the Rossoneri can’t afford to miss another transfer campaign as happened last summer.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 65%

The Gazzetta dello Sport relaunched the news of a possible loan of The Ketelaere at the end of the season. The latest idea sees the Belgian marry at Monza to do a year of apprenticeship without pressure. Currently it is too early to say whether this rumor can materialize or not, but it is certainly the second time (after the rumor about the possible loan to Atalanta) that the hypothesis has been raised that the former Bruges player could leave Milanello. The impression is that a lot will also depend on the possible purchase or not of Diaz. In any case, the assignment of him remains possible.

Loftus-Cheek al Milan: 40%

For the midfield, the Milan insists on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Inter also likes the Englishman to whom he was proposed in the Onana deal, but the Rossoneri seem more on point right now. Second calciomercato.comthe Rossoneri would be pressing Chelsea for the central expiring in 2024. Unlike Pulisic, this deal seems more feasible cost-wise. Pioli needs a midfielder who “sees” the goal and the Englishman seems perfect to give new energy to the midfielder.

Pulisic al Milan: 30%

Il Milan he came back up Pulisic. The indiscretion is relaunched by an interview by Olivier Giroud with CBS, in which the Frenchman commented positively on the idea of ​​the American joining the Rossoneri. What is certain is that relations between the Rossoneri and the Blues are excellent and the player’s contract expiring in 2024 could favor negotiations. Already last year Maldini tried to bring Pulisic to the Rossoneri, but an agreement could not be found. Now things could change. Certainly something will move in the summer.

Adam Traore to Milan: 25%

Il Milan in the attacking outside hunt he would also target Adam Traore. The former Barcelona player is also very popular with Napoli, who have been following him for some time. A duel is therefore expected for the powerful Spanish player with his contract expiring. Traorè can play on both flanks and can be an excellent zero strike. Milan reflects above all on the player’s physical conditions because they don’t want to repeat the mistake made with Origi, but the trail remains.

Omobamidele to Milan: 10%

For the defence, Milan would have targeted him Andrew Omobamidele, Central defender born in 2002 for Norwich. The player is considered one of the talents of British football and in the summer he could be one of the precious pieces of the transfer market. Irish of Nigerian ancestry, Omobamidele is a very regular Norwich player and his market value is around €25m. For the Telegraph Milan would be very interested, but with those figures it seems unlikely that the Rossoneri can move unless there is a heavy transfer in defence.

David Luciani