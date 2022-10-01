Lorenzo suffers only one set against Struff, Jannik easily gets rid of Vukic and moves to 12th place in the Race towards the Finals

The dream challenge is there, close. An ATP final between Sinner and Musetti is not utopia: the two baby talents of Italian tennis are in the semifinals of the Bulgarian 250 tournament and not on the same side of the scoreboard, therefore with the possibility of playing the title against each other on Sunday. Both win in two sets in the quarterfinals: Lorenzo against Struff (7-6 6-2) and Jannik against Vukic (6-2 6-3). Simone Tartarini’s pupil will face the surprise Huesler, the Swiss player number 95 in the world who beat Majchrzak after eliminating the seed number 2, Carreno Busta; the South Tyrolean waits for one between Rune – number 5 in seeding – and Ivashka.

Musetti’s victory — Musetti and Sinner respect the underdogs. Lorenzo has to sweat in the first set, started with a handicap with the break immediately at the start and straightened up to the tie break, which represents the turning point of the match: in the second set there is no match. “Against Struff it was a tough challenge, in the first set he served very well. I was down, he was very aggressive: the key was the answer, I tried to be more aggressive”, commented Musetti, who in the second round had wine in three sets against the host Lazarov. “Was the audience on my side? I know it wasn’t easy in the first round against Alex, he’s a good guy: we talked at the end of the game, he was sad.” See also Shang Juncheng's world ranking has been improved again - Sports - China Engineering Network

Sinner in fluency — All easy for Sinner. The match is balanced for the first four games, with Jannik having to save as many as four break points in the opening game. From 2-2 in the first set, the South Tyrolean leaves the crumbs to the opponent but decreases attention in the final second set, with Vukic’s counterbreak when the match seems closed. But Jannik resolves immediately and closes at 6-3 at the third match point. Sinner’s race for the third consecutive title in Sofia and at the Finals in Turin continues: with this victory Jannik moves to 12th place in the Race. “I had to be very careful in my rounds of service, I changed my position in response. My serve was fluctuating. Sofia? I always say it is a special tournament, I have to raise the level because my next opponent will be tough”, the Sinner’s words at the end of the game.

