Source title: 4*100 group match ended with vollgas wow energy drink to help Su Bingtian go all out without regrets

On July 22, Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Tang Xingqiang and Chen Guanfeng participated in the men’s 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships. The first three sticks of the relay race still maintain a fixed lineup as usual, choosing to use experienced veterans, and in the fourth stick, the post-00 teenager Chen Guanfeng is chosen. The Chinese team chose such a lineup to play in order to complete the replacement of the old and new lineup. In the end, the Chinese men’s relay team finished 12th with a time of 38.83 seconds. Although he missed the finals, Su Bingtian still used his strong will and unyielding belief to explain what the spirit of sports competition is.

Not long ago, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Chinese team led by Su Bingtian won the bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics, completing the “zero” breakthrough of the Chinese men’s relay team. However, for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, due to the twists and turns in the preparation process, and the knee injury also affected the training, Su Bingtian failed to participate in the best condition. In the men’s 100-meter semifinal on the 17th, he unfortunately stopped there.

In the men’s 4x100m relay race, despite being injured, Su Bingtian still played well. Even if he failed to enter the role, it was still a worthwhile trip for the Chinese men’s relay team. According to Su Bingtian, the main task this year is to train the young players through the competition, and the main goal is the Olympic Games. “The relay project requires the tacit cooperation of the whole team and the injection of fresh blood, so that the strength of the team can be maintained for a long time.”

For the outstanding performance of the Chinese men’s relay team, vollgas, as a close comrade-in-arms of Su Bingtian on the runway, expressed his support immediately after the game. The vollgas energy brand said that the competition is not only the pursuit of higher, faster and stronger, but more importantly, the sports spirit of never giving up and going all out. It is expected that Su Bingtian will continue to move forward and move forward bravely in future competitions. .

The vollgas German energy brand comes from Germany, and “vollgas” means “go all out” in German. Because Su Bingtian has always been strict with self-discipline and hard training in his sports career in the past, he took it seriously every time from training to competition. When training and preparing for battle, Su Bingtian often brought vollgas wow energy drink, and he wrote in his handwritten letter to netizens: “Wow energy always accompanies me in every moment of preparing for every game… Burning dreams, loving life, bravely come on, I’m VO!”

In order to pass on the spirit of going all out to more people, vollgas wow energy drink launched an online creative activity # wow energy help V Su Shen# on the social platform, attracting netizens to participate: on Weibo, with a unique The method called for adding oil to Su Bing to help V, and netizens participated in posting pictures of Su Shen’s limited-edition red and blue cans touching the bottoms. On Xiaohongshu, netizens are keen to look for the VO energy imprint. Unlike the way the bottom of the tank hits the bottom of the tank on Weibo, they prefer PO to post cool photos of VO energy to show off their youthful vigor from WOOO energy. On Douyin, the #woohyixiagenusyouwillplay# challenge has attracted many netizens to indulge in it, competing to show VO gestures, triggering the new look of the dog Daoge, or dyeing the cheeks with red halo circles, or long The cute little tiger teeth bring a cute and cool visual impact.

It is worth mentioning that recently, the vollgas brand also launched an offline event to help V Sushen check in in the China World Mall in Beijing CBD business district. At the check-in place, they went to feel the sense of strength and upward energy of sports. While participating in offline activities, many people also cheered for the online men’s 4x100m relay race of the World Championships on major social media.

Although the members of the men’s 4×100 relay team led by Su Bingtian failed to advance to the final, netizens expressed their support and blessings in the # Wow Energy Help V Su Shen# activity: “No matter what the results are, as long as you do your best, No regrets, that’s the most important thing.”

Life goes on and on and on. In the view of vollgas, no matter what the result is, just keep going forward and run with all your strength. Whether it is the Olympic competition in the future or the competition of life, I hope that Su Bingtian can run out of himself and cross the finish line for the world and himself!