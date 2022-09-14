Sports All Media Original

UEFA Champions League Group C Round 2

bayern munich2-0 Barcelona

50′ Lucas Hernandez, 53′ Sane

On September 13, the Champions League Group C ushered in a focused battle. Bayern Munich vs Barcelona. The two teams won the first round of the Champions League respectively; in the league, Barcelona was devastated, especially the main striker Lewandowski in 5 games and 6 goals. This battle is a key battle for the Group of Death Group C to compete for the right to qualify and the top spot in the group. The two teams dedicated a very high-speed and direct confrontation in the first half, and they were evenly divided; unfortunately, Lewandowski repeatedly missed opportunities and Barcelona failed to lead. With the two consecutive goals scored by Lucas Hernandez and Sane shortly after the start of the second half, Bayern took over the second half and finally defeated Barcelona and won the Champions League.

18′-Barcelona got a good chance: Dembele advanced with the ball in the middle, and then gave it to the left; teenager Garvey shoved straight to the feet of Lewandowski near the penalty spot; the Polish striker stopped the ball and bounced, fell to the ground and shot high .

20′ – Pavar is injured and replaced by Mazrawi. Then Lewandowski missed another opportunity: after taking down the Bayern defender, no one interfered with the take-off header and went straight to Neuer; then Barcelona’s second attack was also resolved by the home team.

45+1′ – Halftime whistle, 0-0. Although neither team scored in the first half, the rhythm of offense and defense transition was very fast; once the ball got the ball, it quickly passed through the midfield without much control, and when there was a chance, it kicked up and shot. In terms of ball possession, the two teams were evenly divided, with Barcelona leading both in terms of shots and shots on target. Unfortunately, Lewandowski, who returned to Munich, seemed a little reluctant to face his old club and failed to score. Both goalkeepers performed well.

46′ – Nagelsmann makes adjustments in midfield, Goretzka replaces Sabitzer.

50′ – Goal is here! Kimmich took a high-curve corner kick. Muller took away two players in the penalty area and screened the back row. Lucas Hernandez broke out and scored with a header!1-0, Bayern take the lead at home!

53′-Strike while the iron is hot, Bayern will win another victory! Muziara got the ball on the right side of the midfield and turned around, identifying a huge hidden danger in Barcelona’s defense line: the two central defenders were all high, so they suddenly started to charge in the middle, attracting the attention of the three defenders; Sanein beside him And they were able to fly together under cover; Muller took out Araujo’s position laterally on the running route of the two to open the passage; in front of Barcelona was flat. After taking the ball, Sane logically advanced and shot, and Kongde struggled to catch up and defended.2-0, Barcelona conceded two goals in three minutes.

60′ – After conceding two goals in a row, Xavi changed two people in a row, intending to stabilize his position: Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia replaced Garvey and Rafinha respectively.

69′ – After adjusting the midfield and striker, Barcelona continued to adjust the defense. Eric Garcia replaced Christensen; Bayern sent in the frontcourt and Gnabry replaced Mane.

80′ – For Bayern, Gravenberg and Thiel replaced the heroic partners Sane and Musiala who passed the second ball.

81′-Barcelona runs out of the last substitutions: Casey replaces the weakened veteran Busquets, and Ansu Fati replaces Dembele in a last-ditch effort.

90+2′ – full game over! With the two goals of Lucas and Sane, Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 at home, and after two rounds of games, they occupied the top spot in the group of death.

Bayern Munich lineup (4-2-3-1)：Neuer/Pawar (20′ Mazrawi), Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alfonso Davis/Kimich, Sabitzer (46′ Gray Zka) / Sane (80′ Thiel),Musiala (80′ Gravenberg)、Mane (69′ Gnabry)/Muller

Barcelona lineup (4-3-3）： Ter Stegen/Conde, Araujo, Christensen (69′ Eric Garcia), Marcos Alonso/PedriBusquets (81′ Casey), Garvey (60′Frankie De Jong)/Rafinha (60′Ferran Torres), Lewandowski, Dembele (81′ Ansu Fati）

【Numbers】

30– Since 2017, Bayern have been unbeaten in 30 consecutive Champions League group matches.

1– Nagelsmann became the first manager to win the first three games against Barcelona in the Champions League.

3– For the first time since 1997, the Champions League saw three Bundesliga teams win on the same day.

14– In the past two seasons, Sane has directly participated in 14 goals (8 shots and 6 passes) in the Champions League, only inferior to Lewandowski (19 goals) and Benzema (14 goals) in the same period

Text / Wesley