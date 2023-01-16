Original title: Westbrook achieved the first double in history and the first in history + the first substitute missed the lore and was too disappointed to sit on the ground

On January 16, Beijing time, the Lakers played against the 76ers. Westbrook has another wonderful performance. Throughout the game, he made 7 of 14 shots, 2 of 5 three-pointers, scored 20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He rewrote history again and became the historical substitute triple-double king.

Westbrook continues to challenge for the best sixth man, and now, he has perfectly played the role of the Lakers’ Super Six. Facing the 76ers, while James output efficiently, Westbrook also had a remarkable performance.

In particular, it needs to be said that the tacit understanding between Westbrook and James is getting better and better. At the last moment of the half, the two played consecutive wonderful cooperation.

With 1 minute and 06 seconds left in the second quarter, Westbrook dribbled the ball across halftime. At this time, James on the other side suddenly cut down and raised his hand to signal. After receiving the ball, he easily catches dunks.

It didn’t take long for the two to launch a fast-break cooperation again. After Westbrook pushed forward this time, he sent a pass behind the back, and James caught the ball and made an easy layup.

After the first half, Westbrook played 16 minutes, 4 of 7 shots, 1 of 2 three-pointers, 2 of 3 free throws, 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Back in the second half, Westbrook continued his passing performance. At the end of the third quarter, he turned around and passed the ball with his legs high, assisting Bryant with an air-cut dunk, which was quite exciting.

Not long after the fourth quarter, Westbrook completed a triple-double. This is the 198th triple-double of his career! He became the bench triple-double king in NBA history, the fourth triple-double off the bench, surpassing the German legend Detref Schramff (3 times).

With 2 minutes and 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook hit a jumper and the Lakers led by 1 point. Later, he assisted Schroeder for a layup. Unfortunately, Westbrook failed to make progress in the last attack and missed the lore. He sat directly on the ground, so disappointed that the Lakers fell short.Return to Sohu to see more