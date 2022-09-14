Original title: After the Dunk, what is the next pair of Nike explosions?

Author: 1626 Trend Selection

The silhouette of sneakers launched by Nike in the 1980s had a profound impact on the design of sports shoes in the future. Among them, Air Jordan 1, Nike Dunk and other shoes have become the current explosion models and are very popular in the secondary market.

Now, Nike has once again moved its focus back to the archives of the 1980s. While re-engraving Air Jordan 1 and Nike Dunk shoes in the same period, it also brings them a new joint project. Below, let’s take a look at these three very noteworthy Nike silhouettes.

Nike Air Ship

last year, by Sotheby‘s A pair of Nike Air Ships sold for $1.45 million, making it the first pair of sneakers to break the million-dollar mark in auction history.The incident also quickly attracted widespread attention.

Nike Air Ship

Back when the Air Jordan 1 wasn’t ready, Nike built the Air Ship for Michael Jordan’s transition，who designed these shoesThe designer designed the Nike Air Force 1 ofBhands Kilgore.

Nike Air Ship Releases Two OG Colorways

The original Nike Air Ship was available in white, red and black and red versions. Because the NBA League stipulated that the color of game shoes must be the same as that of teammates, the conspicuous Nike Air Ship was banned by the league, and Nike let Michael Jordan go against the wind. committed the crime and paid a fine of $5,000 per game.

That’s right, this is the well-known ‘no-wear’ story. Nike used this as a gimmick to vigorously promote the subsequent Air Jordan 1, creating one of the most classic cases in the advertising industry. Little do they know that the Nike Air Ship is the ‘no-wear’ story. ‘The real protagonist of the story.

Michael Jordan’s Footprint

It can be seen that the Nike Air Ship is the predecessor of the Air Jordan 1, and it is also the first pair of Nike sneakers that Micael Jordan wore. Whether in terms of historical status or storytelling, Nike can make a big fuss.

Nike Air Ship（2022）

Earlier, it was reported that Nike may re-enact the classic shoes that Michael Jordan wore in his NBA debut in the 1984-85 season by the end of this year. The appearance of the Nike Air Ship is very similar to the Air Jordan 1, but there is no Wings Logo detail on the upper position, and the heel position is presented with the words Nike Air, Air Jordan, Air, etc., and there is no fixed style.

A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship

Last month, Atlanta’s cutting-edge boutique A Ma Maniére, which has co-branded with Jordan Brand many times, once again cooperated with Nike. The two sides chose this pair of Nike Air Ships, which have never been co-branded, as the creative blueprint, and showed them in the classic Game Royal color scheme. .The joint ventureDrawThe gimmick that is limited to only 2300 pairs has also attracted a lot of attention in the shoe circle.

HIDDEN.NY x Nike Air Ship

Not only that, but HIDDEN.NY also shared a joint project related to Nike Air Ship, and directly posted the physical map of white and green color matching. According to the details of the clothing, the shoes should also debut this year.

After this operationAfter that, presumably Nike Air Ship will be active in the shoe circle again. For such a pair of shoes with great story, its follow-up dynamics are naturally worth looking forward to.

Nike Terminator

As early as the end of the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS SS23 show, the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Terminator joint project appeared on the Internet and attracted a lot of attention.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Terminator

Like Nike Dunk and Air Jordan 1, Nike Terminator was born in 1985 and was designed by designer Peter Moore. However, Nike Terminator and Nike Dunk were initially set as entry-level sneakers due to the lack of Air configuration support.

However, the story of Nike Terminator and Nike Dunk also have a lot of origins. Because it was originally to promote Nike Dunk, Nike cooperated with the seven powerhouses in the NCAA National College Basketball League, and designed the exclusive Nike Dunk High according to the color of the team’s jersey.

The seven teams are St. John’s University, University of Michigan, University of Kentucky, University of Nevada, Syracuse University, University of Arizona and University of Iowa.

Georgetown University Georgetown Hoyas team

But to everyone’s surprise, the national championship was won by Georgetown University led by John Thompson, so Nike temporarily decided to create exclusive basketball shoes for it.

Nike Terminator

However, since the finished Nike Dunk products in seven OG color schemes had been manufactured at that time, Nike chose to use the Nike Terminator, which was the same period as the Dunk and had a similar appearance. This pair of shoes also has the most primitive silhouette of sneakers, and its biggest feature is the huge NIKE word on the heel.

Therefore, seven pairs of Nike Dunks and a pair of Nike Terminators make up the classic BE TRUE TO YOUR SCHOOL series.

The words on the right heel are changed to CDG

Under the influence of the retro trend, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS noticed this classic silhouette that has not been paid attention to by the world, and created three university-style color schemes for it, black and white, white red and white and blue, with a retro atmosphere of the 1980s. sense.

Today, Nike Dunk and Air Jordan 1 have become the most popular and most co-branded ace products in the Nike family. Therefore, the potential of Nike Terminato, which is tied to the same door, should not be underestimated. It is reported that,COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Terminator is expected to debut in 2023.

Nike Mac Attack

Mac Attack, born in 1984, is Nike’s tennis sneaker for tennis player John McEnroe. According to Complex, the shoe will usher in its first re-enactment in 2023. This news quickly attracted the attention of retro sneaker lovers.

LeBron James / Travis Scott

Prior to this, Nike’s biggest spokespersons such as LeBron James and Travis Scott had stepped on this pair of Nike Mac Attack. Now it seems that this is carefully planned, and the purpose is to create momentum for the return of this pair of shoes.

Travis Scott has been on his feet many times

It is reported that Travis Scott bought the Nike Mac Attack in January 2021 at the Los Angeles sneaker store Rif. According to Rif founder Jeffrey Malabanan, the shoes have been stored in the store for about 10 years and the price is $500. But in the end he chose to give it to Travis Scott because the rapper spent over $20,000 on the Nike SB Dunk.

Jeffrey Malabanan recalls that a friend of his at Nike contacted him to find the Nike Mac Attack for Travis Scott because Travis Scott needed the sneakers to inspire his collaboration with Nike.

The Nike employee also insisted that it was not part of a marketing push, but rather the artist’s genuine appreciation for the Nike Mac Attack.

Nike Mac Attack

The silhouette of the Nike Mac Attack is similar to the Nike Air Trainer 1, both of Nike’s earliest retro sneaker styles, and its signature feature is the five dots on the side of the shoe.

Nike Manor

Although next year will be the first re-enactment of Nike Mac Attack, in fact, Nike has intentionally brought back the shoe as early as ten years ago. In 2012, Nike launched the Manor, a sneaker based on the Nike Mac Attack, but because the shoe didn’t make much waves, it slowly faded out of the public eye.

Travis Scott’s upper foot, combined with today’s retro style, makes the Nike Mac Attack re-enactment just in time. It is reported that the shoes will also launch a joint project with Social Status after the return. In view of Travis Scott’s love for shoes, it is very likely that he will launch a joint name with him in the future.

‘Re-engraved’ + ‘joint name’ is a regular way for Nike to build momentum for a pair of sneakers, so we have reason to believe that the three pairs of retro sneakers mentioned above will be one of Nike’s key plans in the future. We will see more related joint projects released.