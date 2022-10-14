Original title: Zhang Ning 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 breaks, Changlin 23+8 Shanxi men’s basketball team reverses Qingdao

On the afternoon of October 14th, the 2022 CBA regular season continued, Shanxi men’s basketball team played against Qingdao men’s basketball team. After four fierce competitions, Shanxi finally beat Qingdao with a 103-102 reversal.

Data from both sides: Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team Chang Lin scored 23 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Zhang Ning scored 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals, Feld had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Xing Zhiqiang scored 13 points and 7 rebounds, Yuan Shuai scored 7 points and 6 rebounds, Han Peiyu 8 points and 2 rebounds, Weems 8 points and 2 rebounds; Qingdao men’s basketball team Reese 27 points and 8 rebounds, Zhao Jiayi 15 points and 3 steals, Ji Zhuo 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Jieman 20 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Wang Ruize 8 3 boards, Yang Jinmeng 7 points and 5 boards, Zhang Zuming 10 points and 6 boards, Wang Hong 5 points and 6 assists.

Qingdao’s 80-59 victory over Guangzhou in the first game ushered in a good start to the new season. In this game, the two foreign aids of the Qingdao team, Dupu Rees and Eugene German, played well, contributing a total of 43 points and 11 rebounds; the Shanxi men’s basketball team was 103-108 lost to Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team.

In the first quarter of the game, Wang Hong opened the situation with a three-pointer from the outside line, Zhang Ning confronted the advancement 2+1, Zhang Zuming and Reese scored 8 points, and Qingdao played a wave of 8-0 to stop Shanxi. After returning from the timeout, Zhang Ning received an assist from Chang Lin and scored a layup. Xing Zhiqiang approached the point difference with three points from the outside. Lisli made a sudden shot and scored 5 points to stabilize the situation. The penalty area returned the color, the two teams of foreign aid staged a good show with each other, after Weems hit a jumper, German broke through the lever and made progress. In the first quarter of the game, Shanxi 18-23 Qingdao.

In the second quarter of the game, Jie Man made a layup in the crowd, Zhao Jiayi made a steal and made a layup, Han Peiyu made a layup, Jie Man changed his left hand to pick a basket and scored, Qingdao 29-20 Shanxi. The two teams slowly gained points. Zhou Zhandong and Zhao Jiayi exchanged three-pointers. Chang Lin opened the defense and scored. After Zhao Jiayi and Reese scored consecutively, Qingdao widened the difference to 15 points. Zhang Ning made a tough 2+1, Feld hit a counter rebound, and Chang Lin dunked the ball to reduce the difference to 8 points. Jerman hit a three-pointer at the buzzer from the outside, and at the end of the second quarter, Shanxi 45-56 Qingdao.

In the third quarter of the game, Wang Ruize scored a layup, Yang Jinmeng made two free throws, Chang Lin grabbed a rebound from the basket, Wang Ruize scored from an empty spot, Zhang Ning scored with a three-pointer, Feld hit a rebound, Qingdao leads Shanxi 65-52. After that, Yang Jinmeng and Feld scored in succession, and Germain dashed forward to stop Shanxi. Returning from a timeout, Yuan Shuai scored a layup, Feld scored a layup, Zhang Zuming hit a three-pointer, Chang Lin made a mid-range shot, Chang Lin caught the ball and scored a counter-attack, Jerman then made two free throws, and Weems made a throw. At the end of the third quarter, Qingdao led Shanxi 80-66.

At the beginning of the final quarter of the game, Yang Jinmeng pierced Yang with three points on the flank, Chang Lin turned around and scored, German stole the ball, counterattacked, gliding and scored a layup, Zhang Ning then made a layup, and Qingdao led Shanxi 85-70. Then Xing Zhiqiang’s three-pointer shot and fell, Ji Zhuohu changed color, Chang Lin hit the free throw line and made two free throws, Wang Hong cut in and scored, Xing Zhiqiang made a three-pointer, Feld hit the free throw line and made one of two free throws Reese made a three-pointer, Chang Lin then scored a jumper, Zhang Ning made a gliding layup, Zhang Zuming then scored at the buzzer, Feld made two free throws, the original coach made a three-pointer to narrow the point difference, and then the original coach made a mid-range shot After stopping Qingdao, Chang Lin made two free throws, Shanxi overtook the score 96-95, Reese hit the free throw line and made two free throws. Qingdao.

Shanxi: Feld, Yuan Shuai, Zhang Ning, Xing Zhiqiang, Chang Lin

Qingdao: Wang Hong, Yang Jinmeng, Wang Ruize, Zhang Zuming, Reese

