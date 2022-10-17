26 acceleration programs won by 26 startups out of 450 participants. The twelfth edition of the 2031 Award concluded the first selection of the Company Idea Prize which will be delivered in mid-December to Milano in an event in collaboration with Italian Techpartner of the Award.
The 26 incubators, accelerators, science parks partners of 2031 have selected the winning startups of the courses offered, for a total value of almost one million euros. The startups will compete for the € 50,000 grant offered by the will of Margherita Marzotto with the Company Idea Prize, whose jury is chaired by Salvatore Majorana.
“In Italy there is a large network of incubators, accelerators and science parks – he explains Cristiano Seganfreddo, president of 2031 – They are fundamental outposts of the future, scattered everywhere, from North to South, which allow the ideas and projects of young entrepreneurs to develop and accelerate. A fundamental neuronal system for innovation and Italian enterprise, especially in the provinces. A system that must be enhanced and supported because they represent the few real contact places for a new emerging entrepreneurship. This phase of the award is very exciting because it allows us to get to know as many as 26 startups in fields ranging from life sciences to lifestyle, from fashion to automotive to finance. An incredible creative and entrepreneurial vitality “.
The response of the startups has been “exceptional” and over the years the design quality, as was stressed by several parties during the event held last week in Milan, “has grown a lot”. Tommaso Boralevipresident of Federeted Innovation and MIND, which hosted the event for the second consecutive year, underlined how “MIND represents a real open ecosystem where innovators in many areas can meet and find an active home for development of projects and their businesses given the high presence of large companies and multinationals in many sectors that will lead to the birth of a city of 70,000 people ”.
The 26 startups that won the award
- A|Cube (Milano): Mash&Co (Messina), with the Super Sofia project, a transmedia universe, where games and cartoons blend interactivity and immersion with an innovative narrative, accompanying families on a fun-filled journey to rediscover “cultural heritage, inclusivity and diversity”;
- Alma Cube (Bologna): Coderblock (Palermo), the online platform for creating immersive virtual experiences within interconnected 3D metaverses for offices, events, training and shopping;
- Bio4Dreams (Milano): CIRCE (Naples), a university spin off born from the idea of developing a therapy against colorectal cancer. The idea is based on the “prodrug” technology which allows the release of the active molecule only in the “diseased” tissue avoiding healthy tissues;
- Bioindustry Park (Colleretto Giacosa – TO): VCD MEDICAL (Brescia) which develops an innovative device for the minimally invasive treatment of varicose veins, consisting of a system that performs a selective closure of the vein to be treated, to be performed alone or in combination with current therapies;
- BP Cube (Pesaro): My Orango (Turin) which helps smart workers to work from where they want and to live their life at 360 ° thanks to smart working;
- Campania NewSteel (Napoli): M-BIKE (Naples), the first and only bike in the world that can be quickly disassembled without using any tools. Mbike a new concept of bicyle.
- ComoNExT (Lomazzo – CO): X-next (Milan), from the idea on a piece of paper to a world leader in industrial safety / quality inspection machines. This is Xnext. Breaking point / revolution of an entire sector, with a proprietary technology, XSpectra, capable of detecting non-conformities that were previously impossible to intercept;
- Day One (Roma): MAEVE (Verona), aims to create portable and low-cost devices for the extrapolation and analysis of biomechanical data in the clinical setting and for telemedicine. MAEVE makes it possible to analyze patient movement easily and anywhere for applications such as rehabilitation and training;
- Digital Magics (Milano): ALGOR education (Turin), the inclusive web app to create online concept maps in a simple and effective way with the support of AI, starting from documents or keywords. The multimedia editor helps students of all ages to learn and free their real-time creativity;
- DPixel (Biella): Agree NET (Turin), proposes an innovative solution to the post-harvest preservation of fresh fruit and vegetables through the application of protective coatings of vegetable origin for rapidly deteriorating fruit and vegetables, increasing their shelf life (i.e. shelf-life);
- Fashion Technology Accelerator (Milano): YMPACT (Milan), 4s Platform is a digital solution designed for the fashion & luxury sector to assess the environmental and social impact of the production chain. A scalable framework that involves all the actors of the value chain for the measurement and guarantee of sustainability;
- Galileo Visionary District – Start Cube (Padova): Publista – The evolution of public billboards (Verona), a digital system that allows Italian municipalities to evolve the service of public billboards (the municipal notice boards inside which advertising posters are posted), with a network of LED screens that can be booked online;
- I3P (Torino): EVERYTHING (Naples), an innovative device that allows non-destructive tests for the characterization and quality control of plastic products. In less than a year, it has been adopted by over 30 teams including F1, MotoGP, Nascar, and is in use by 5 tire manufacturers;
- Impact Hub (Milano): Beeing (Faenza), carries out sustainability projects and urban beekeeping with the B-BOX domestic hive and monitoring sensors: involving both the public and private sectors; thanks to the monitoring of bees, it contributes to the protection of biodiversity, to the control of air quality and to the reduction of CO2;
- industry (Rovereto – TN): TimelapseLAB (Mantua), produces intelligent industrial devices for remote management of construction sites with software based on artificial intelligence. We combine plug and play devices with an innovative management platform for remote control and monitoring of jobs;
- Red kilometer (Bergamo): Superachiever (Rome), Angelelli Automobili – Superperformante D-ONE Racing is a high performance car born in 2020 from three Italian engineers and a small Startup, Aeromeccanica. Created by combining the various patents of the company into a single product;
- LUISS ENLABS – LVenture Group (Roma): 360Track (Turin), wants to create an all-in-one space for asset management and investment tracking (physical and digital) which aims to make the world of Private Banking and Wealth Management accessible and democratic;
- PoliHub (Milano): Green Independence (Brindisi), solves the problem of intermittency of renewables thanks to a modular and multifunctional photovoltaic panel that is able to store the surplus of electricity by producing green hydrogen from waste water in a decentralized manner;
- Navacchio Technological Pole (Navacchio – PI): Weabios, Smart Wearable Textile (Pisa), Smart textiles that are truly wearable! Innovative, non-invasive and wearable sensors for monitoring in sport, fashion and medical; with high wearability and adaptability, customizable in design and use, with low impact on users’ lives;
- Romagnatech (Faenza – SA): AdapTronics (Milan), Catch the Future! AdapTronics makes logistics more sustainable on Earth and in Space with a proprietary electro-active digital printing technology, unlocking unprecedented sensorized gripping capabilities for objects of any shape, size and material;
- SELLALAB (Biella): d.EO – Disseminating Occupational Exoskeletons (Padua), The evolution of safety in enterprises will lead to the use of occupational exoskeletons. The creation of dissemination activities will represent a necessary phase for the correct integration of these devices in the workplace, through conventions and comparisons;
- SocialFare (Torino): ERTHA Surfboards: “Sustainable boards for a Surf-Stainable life” (Genoa), ERTHA’s mission is to revolutionize the surf industry through the production of highly performing and sustainable surfboards;
- Step Tech Park (Treviglio – BG): smartFAB (Milan), an industrial analysis platform that puts people at the center of the decision-making process and allows producers of all sizes to increase the efficiency of their production activities by 20%, improving quality and reducing waste by 30%;
- Talent Garden (Milano): CityZ (Turin), installation, without structural interventions, of innovative sensors, associated with IOT networks, to detect the situation of parking spaces in cities and consequently improve traffic conditions, mobility and reduce the environmental impact of the urban center;
- The Net Value (Cagliari): eWibe (Milan) the only real-time trading platform on fine wine accessible to all. The model is the classic bid / ask model of traditional finance. All bottles are stored in eWibe warehouses until the user resells them or receives them at home;
- Toscana Life Sciences (Siena): Kaleidos (Bergamo) in the field of genetic diseases we are witnessing a rapid technological evolution: Genome Access is a digital application (AI) dedicated to virtualizing the assistance to those who face a genetic problem and to improve the knowledge of diseases due to DNA alterations.