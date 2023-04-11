The Amazon Prime subscription service is not only popular with customers because of its free deliveries, it also includes access to Prime Video, Music and other benefits. Even millions of Germans can still save 50 percent on the subscription price – without possibly knowing it!

Anyone who takes out an Amazon Prime subscription not only gets their products shipped faster. The service also comes with many other perks that customers enjoy, from streaming services Prime Video and Music, Prime Reading for books and magazines, to Prime Gaming. A certain user group can even get these services at a discount. TECHBOOK reveals who can benefit from the discount on the Amazon Prime subscription.

New prices for Prime since September 2022

Amazon officially confirmed the price increase for the Prime subscription back in July 2022. Since September, customers have had to pay around 30 percent more. For the regular subscription, the online retailer now charges EUR 89.90 or EUR 8.99 instead of the previous EUR 69 per year or EUR 7.99 per month. For students, the price increase means an increase from 34 euros per year to 44.90 euros or, with monthly billing, from 3.99 euros to 4.99 euros.

Inexpensive Amazon Prime subscription with GEZ exemption

What many do not know: Amazon has been offering a campaign for financially weak households in Germany and Austria for a long time. If you meet one of two criteria, you can get the subscription at half price. One way to get the discount on the Amazon Prime subscription is to present an exemption from the license fee. In order to be exempt from broadcasting fees (popularly GEZ), one must receive one of the following social benefits:

Unemployment benefit II or social benefit

Subsistence allowance according to SGB XII (Chapter 3) and the Federal Pensions Act (BVG) (§§ 27a or 27d)

Basic security in old age and in the case of reduced earning capacity (Chapter 4 SGB XII)

Benefits according to the Federal Training Assistance Act (BAföG), vocational training grant, training allowance according to §§ 122ff. SGB ​​III, if the recipients do not live with their parents

benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act

Blinden­hilfe

Nursing allowance according to state regulations

Care assistance according to SGB XII (Chapter 7) or care assistance as a benefit of war victim welfare under the BVG

Nursing allowances under the Burden Equalization Act (LAG) (§ 267 Para. 1)

With this exemption, those affected residing in Germany can then verify themselves at Amazon and, after successful verification, receive the subscription at half price.

Discount also possible with social pass

In addition to being exempt from broadcasting fees, users can also verify the Amazon discount with a social pass and secure a discounted Prime subscription. This is given to people who meet one of the following requirements:

Recipients of benefits under SGB II (unemployment benefit II / Hartz IV)

Recipients of subsistence allowance according to SGB XII (social assistance)

Recipients of basic security in old age and in the case of reduced earning capacity according to SGB XII

Recipients of benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act

Severely disabled people with a degree of disability of at least 80%

Families with a severely disabled child (degree of disability of at least 50%)

Housing benefit recipients with at least three children entitled to child benefit

Families and people with a net income below the garnishment exemption limit (for 1 person below 1080 euros, for 2 people below 1480 euros, for 3 people below 1710 euros, …)

Regardless of the type of verification, Amazon grants the discount on the Prime subscription for a maximum period of 12 months. After that, customers must submit the application again.

