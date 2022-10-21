At the recent Max 2022 event, Adobe previewed an online video editing tool “Project Blink” operated by artificial intelligence, which will allow users to directly “search” the content in the video through object recognition and other methods, and also It can quickly correct the unnecessary spoken content in the video, and automatically capture the key segments of the video.

Adobe uses artificial intelligence to make video editing as easy as text editing

“Project Blink” will be used through cloud computing, and can be operated as long as it is opened in the form of a web page. With the assistance of artificial intelligence technology, users can more easily search for specific objects in the video by text, and even recognize the emotions of the characters in the video. situation, or quickly convert the speech of the characters in the video into subtitles, at the same time remove unnecessary lip sounds or redundant words in the subtitles, or delete unnecessary words, the system will also automatically adjust the corresponding segments of the video, so that the video Editing can become as easy as editing text content.

In addition, “Project Blink” can also automatically identify key segments in the video, allowing users to enhance the editing of this part of the content.

In addition, Adobe also previewed a tool called “Project Clever Composites” at this Max 2022 event, which can automatically adjust the color, light and shadow and other details of the inserted object according to the proportion of the object inserted in the image, so that the composited object can be adjusted automatically. The images become more natural and realistic, and artificial intelligence technology is also used behind the operation to speed up the image synthesis process.

Among the preview tools announced at the same time, there are also “Project Motion Mix” that allows static image characters to automatically add specified body movements, “Project Magnetic Type” that makes it easier for users to edit font content, and easier to create 360 ​​degrees Tools such as “Project Beyond The Seen” of Surround View Image, which are mainly created by Adobe’s internal engineering staff to collect and use requirements, but will not necessarily become official functions for use in the future. After all, there are many functions that still need to be evaluated for actual usability.

