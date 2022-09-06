In addition to a number of built-in technological functions, Apple Watch, the smart watch launched by Apple, can change the personalized settings of the surface screen pattern, which has made many watch fans start to fiddle with Apple Watch. This time, a foreign netizen first posted his “first-generation Pokémon game battle” on Apple Watch through Twitter, which caused a sensation on social media. Now there are foreign Youtube channels to teach everyone how to play on the surface. , to reproduce this classic picture. Friends who want to know more may wish to read it quickly!

Further reading: INVINCIBLE introduces “Fujiwara Hiroshi Black Soul Pokémon Hotel” to set up the flag of Taiwan, and the complete check-in information is fully disclosed!

Foreign netizens introduce how to reproduce the “Pokémon battle screen” in Apple Watch!

The initial Pokemon battle game adopts a classic turn-based system, and the Pokemon of the two sides will appear in the upper right corner and lower left corner of the screen respectively, and the Pokemon name, health bar, level and other detailed introductions are listed on the side. side, so that players can easily see the difference between the two at a glance. And the 8-bit animation full of retro style is a youth memory in the hearts of all trainers! This time, netizens will introduce how to transplant this Pokémon battle screen to the surface of Apple Watch in the Chumbles Productions Youtube channel.

First of all, you must download the 「Clockology」 App, then download the Pokémon Beta file provided by netizens in the information bar, upload it to Clockology, use the “Watch Sync” function to the Apple Watch, and then adjust more details to complete this featured “first generation” Pokémon Game Battle Surface”. From the released screen, you can see that whether it is the date, time, battery or walking distance, all of them are faithfully restored on the screen. It is definitely a must-download for all fans who love Pokémon!

▼ If you want to change the Pokémon on the screen, you can watch the steps in this video!

If you don’t want the battle screen to be the two Pokémon of Gengar and Nidolino, Chumbles Productions also mentioned how to change it in another video introduction. By linking to the Pokémon webpage in the introduction column of Chumbles Productions, downloading its layer through GIF, and overlaying it on the old battle screen, you can freely adjust the Pokémon that appears on the screen.The trainers who have read this article have not hurriedly adjusted their Apple Watch, and interested friends can also read more: Nintendo Switch “Pokémon Zhu/Purple” will debut in the winter of 2022, and the new Yu Sanjia public netizens complained: it seems run to the wrong shed

[StreetStarDaily ep26】Popular girl group PINK FUN Cheer up for your hard work!