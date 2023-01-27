He will win Nothing new on the western front, Avatar: the water way, The spirits of the island or Everything Everywhere All At Once? O magari Top Gun: Maverick? Will Best Director be Steven Spielberg, Todd Field or Ruben Ostlund? And which actress will be awarded Best Female Lead? Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas or Michelle Yeoh?

It approaches the night of the Oscars, this year scheduled for March 12th, and obviously the assumptions, forecasts, estimates begin on who has the most chances of winning what. And yet, how do you do them if you haven’t seen the films that are nominated? True: many have gone to theaters, some have returned, but not everyone has a room nearby where they can be seen. And this is where turning to streaming can help.

Below we have prepared a list of films nominated for at least one Oscar 2023, indicating if and where it is possible to see them on some platform accessible in Italy. Obviously starting with those competing for Best Film.

Avatar: the water way

The sequel to Avatar, which we wrote about recently talking about its box office performance, is practically the only one that cannot be streamed anywhere in the world. Not yet, at least: it will come up Disney Plus, but not before February 17th (because?). On the Internet Movie Database it was rated 7.8 out of 10.

Nothing new on the western front

In Italy, the film directed by Edward Bergerwhich recounts “the terrifying experiences and anguish of a young German soldier on the Western Front during the First World War”, can be seen on Netflix, also included in the plan with advertising. On Imdb, the rating is 7.8 out of 10.

The spirits of the island

Directed by Martin McDonagh e starring (among others) Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin is about “two lifelong friends who find themselves in a stalemate when one of them abruptly decides to end their friendship, with alarming consequences for both.” In Italy it is not yet available onlinebut in the USA it can be seen (for example) on HBO and can be rented on Google Film, therefore it is probable that it will soon reach us too, perhaps on SKY. On Imdb the rating is 7.8 out of 10.

Elvis

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, with Tom Hanks and with Austin Butler as the king of rock, recounts his life in great detail (it lasts just under 3 hours). In Italy it can be rented on various platforms, such as Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video. On Imdb it has a rating of 7.4 out of 10.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Definitely not for everyone, maybe even a little overrated but definitely original, the film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert tells the story of “a Chinese immigrant who is involved in a crazy adventure, in which she alone can save the world by exploring other universes that connect with the lives she could have led”. Whatever that means, it is not yet available for streaming in Italy, but it could arrive soon on Amazon or on Paramount Plus. Imdb rating is 8 out of 10.

The Fabelmans

The epic of cinema narrated by Steven Spielberg sees Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle and Paul Dano among the performers and in Italy it is not yet accessible in streaming (but in the USA yes, therefore it shouldn’t be missing much). On Imdb it is at an altitude of 7.7 out of 10.

Warehouse

Todd Field’s film is described as “a glimpse into the international world of classical music” and it is focuses on Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett), one of the greatest composers and conductors and the first woman to lead a large German orchestra. Abroad you can see it online, for example, on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video or Google Film but not yet in Italy. Rated 7.6 out of 10 on Imdb.

Top Gun: Maverick

Again with Tom Cruise, it is the sequel to the first, legendary Top Gun and manages to perfectly recreate its atmospheres: in Italy it can be seen on Paramount Plus (here our test of the streaming service) and also you can rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video or Google Movies. Imdb rating is 8.3 out of 10.

Triangle of Sadness

Directed by Ruben Östlund, it tells of “a cruise for the super rich that sinks, leaving the survivors, including a celebrity couple, trapped on an island”. It looks like a cross between Big Brother and Famous Island, but the vote on Imdb is quite high (7.5 out of 10). In Italy it is not yet available in streaming, but in the United States it can already be seen on Apple TVAmazon Video o Google Film.

Women Talking

Another film that can only be seen in the cinema, directed by Sarah Polley and interpreted (among others) by Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is about “women of an isolated religious community who are grappling with the reconciliation of their reality with their faith”. Based on the novel Women who speak at Miriam Toewshas a rating of 7.5 out of 10 on Imdb.

Below, here is the films nominated for other Oscarssuch as those related to script, music, costumes and so on.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Yet another blockbuster Marvel, a sequel to the almost homonymous 2018 film, is directed by Ryan Coogler and sees the good Lupita Nyong’o among the performers. It’s almost time to arrive streaming on Disney Plus (obviously): the date for Italy is next February 1st. Imdb rating is 7.2 out of 10.

Babylon

Over 3 hours for this “story of inordinate ambition and outrageous excess” that “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of decadence and wanton depravity in early Hollywood.” Directed by Damien Chazelle and con Brad Pitt e Margot Robbie, does not yet have a streaming release date. Rated 7.6 out of 10 on Imdb.

Blonde

Net of the controversy over the role of women and the hypothetical anti-abortion message, the film by Andrew Dominik should still be seen (if only for the screenplay based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates) and Ana de Armas is very good in the difficult role of the protagonist. It is streamed on Netflix and the Imdb rating is 5.5 out of 10.

The Batman

More Batman and less Bruce Wayne, contrary to what Christopher Nolan did, in this film directed by Matt Reeves and with a very convincing Robert Pattinson in the lead role. It’s streamed on SKY but you can also buy it on many platforms, such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video or Google Film. On Imdb the judgment is close to 8 out of 10.

Glass Onion: Knives Out

Daniel Craig returns to the unlikely role of a private detective for an entertaining detective story set in Greece and in the midst of a rich man cast where Edward Norton and Kate Hudson stand out: in streaming su Netflixhas a rating of 7.2 out of 10 on Imdb.

Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale has conquered the public and (above all) critics, so much so that it deserves a nomination for Best Animated Film: can be seen on Netflix and on Imdb the rating is 7.7 out of 10.

The monster of the seas

A cartoon directed by Chris Williams about “a young girl who hides on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunterand “goes on an epic journey into uncharted waters.” It is rated 7.1 out of 10 on Imdb and is streaming on Netflix.

Red

The only Disney production nominated for Best Animated Film, it tells of a little girl grappling with the difficulties of adolescence, family traditions, an overprotective mother and a strange red panda. It shows up Disney Plus and on Imdb it has a rating of 7 out of 10.

The Whale

An unrecognizable Brendan Fraser in this film directed by the controversial Darren Aronofsky which chronicles the life of “a severely obese lonely English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption”. No streaming, at least for now, and an 8 out of 10 rating on Imdb.

Living

Directed by Oliver Hermanus and starring Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood, it is a sort of English-language adaptation of the screenplay by Ikiru (in Italian translated as To live1952 film by Akira Kurosawa), but set in London in the 1950s. No streaming available yet, Imdb rating of 7.5 out of 10.

