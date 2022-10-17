Home Technology Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched – Page 1 – Digital Video Forum
Technology

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched – Page 1 – Digital Video Forum

by admin
Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched – Page 1 – Digital Video Forum

Google previously launched a cheap version of the TV stick Chromecast (supporting Google TV, HD), with a slightly lower positioning and a new system, and the 4K version with a higher positioning after nearly a month, now finally waited for the system update, and also received Some new settings and functions have been added.

The Chromecast (supporting Google TV) 4K version has an update file size of about 722MB. The update content not only upgrades the built-in Android TV version from 10 to 12, but also adds detailed settings for HDR, frame rate and audio support, inheriting the Android TV version. 12 The system’s microphone and camera permission reminders, update the security to the July 2022 version, and fix system problems and improve stability.

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version Android TV 12 system upgrade is available- 2

▲ Chromecast (supporting Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade has been launched.

Chromecast (support Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade has been officially launched, users only need to go to Settings → System → System Update → Check for Updates, you can start downloading the update file, install and restart Chromecast (support Google TV) 4K version, you can start using the latest Android TV 12 system.

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched - 3
Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched - 4
Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version Android TV 12 system upgrade is available- 5

▲ The new system adds detailed settings for HDR, frame rate and audio support

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched - 6

▲ Based on Android 12, prompts for app access to camera and microphone permissions have also been added.

See also  Pan Yanhong, Chairman of China Pacific Insurance Life Insurance Elected as "2021 Shanghai Financial Industry Leader"-CAIJING.COM.CN

You may also like

Chromecast HD, the proof: a smart TV to...

Obsidian “likes” to make another Fallout game –...

The flop of Truth (Donald Trump’s social network)...

Pentameter runs at 4K and 60fps in Xbox...

The flop of Truth (Donald Trump’s social network)...

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review –...

26 startups for 26 acceleration programs. Here are...

Check out a comparison of the original and...

26 startups for 26 acceleration programs. Here are...

What’s left of Facebook, waiting for the metaverse

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy