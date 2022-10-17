Google previously launched a cheap version of the TV stick Chromecast (supporting Google TV, HD), with a slightly lower positioning and a new system, and the 4K version with a higher positioning after nearly a month, now finally waited for the system update, and also received Some new settings and functions have been added.

The Chromecast (supporting Google TV) 4K version has an update file size of about 722MB. The update content not only upgrades the built-in Android TV version from 10 to 12, but also adds detailed settings for HDR, frame rate and audio support, inheriting the Android TV version. 12 The system’s microphone and camera permission reminders, update the security to the July 2022 version, and fix system problems and improve stability.

▲ Chromecast (supporting Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade has been launched.

Chromecast (support Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade has been officially launched, users only need to go to Settings → System → System Update → Check for Updates, you can start downloading the update file, install and restart Chromecast (support Google TV) 4K version, you can start using the latest Android TV 12 system.







▲ The new system adds detailed settings for HDR, frame rate and audio support

▲ Based on Android 12, prompts for app access to camera and microphone permissions have also been added.