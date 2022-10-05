Home Technology Company of Heroes 3 has been delayed until 2023 – Company of Heroes 3
Company of Heroes 3 has been delayed until 2023

Company of Heroes 3 has been delayed until 2023

Sega and Relic Entertainment have announced that Company of Heroes 3 will no longer land on November 17 as planned, as the game has been delayed and fully launched in 2022.

As noted in a statement, we’ve been told the game will now launch on February 23, 2023, and that this extra time will be used to iron out bugs and further refine the gameplay.

“As Company of Heroes 3’s November 17 release date approaches, our team has determined that the game does not meet the high standards of our players or ourselves,” said Relic Entertainment.

The statement continued:“As a result, we have decided to move the release date to February 23, 2023. While we know many of you are eager to get your hands on the game, we believe this is the best decision for CoH3, our players and the studio. .This gives our hard-working team and partners the necessary time to deliver CoH3 in a better overall state.

Relic concluded by noting that the feedback provided by fans about the game since its release was “critical” to the final part of the game’s development and will continue to drive the team forward.

See also  From black to white: Disney's new little mermaid hit by the racist use of artificial intelligence

