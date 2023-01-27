Controllers and peripherals designed for professional gamers or for an audience that, beyond skill, appreciates the possibility of being able to use peripherals with superior components have now been the norm for at least twenty years, more or less since the world of esports has started to become a reality for an ever-growing niche of gamers and enthusiasts.

There are those who do it because they really manage to obtain a small competitive advantage and cannot afford even the slightest delay in responding, and those who obviously do it just for the sake of having a professional object. Kind of like fitting racing seats to a regular car.





It all started with increasingly precise mice and keyboards capable of not losing even a single input but by now this trend has also extended to console gamepads and for some time now many companies have been offering alternative gamepads or, as in the case of Microsoft, improved versions of their own original controllers.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge goes exactly in this direction, it is a product designed for those who want maximum control and the possibility of adapting the sensitivity of the analogs and rear triggers based on the context and modifying or adding some components when necessary.

All at a cost that will undoubtedly raise more than one perplexity in the occasional user or less accustomed to this type of device: 239 euros.





The DualSense Edge is sold in a white hard plastic case that contains the pad and all the accessories and is perfect for carrying it anywhere. This is because the basic concept is that of a pad that the professional player can take with him to tournaments around the world. An interesting detail is that, if desired, thanks to an opening on the back, it is possible to recharge the pad without removing it from the case. Inside the case we find a braided USB cable, the domed analog sticks of two different heights, two types of sticks that can be mounted on the bottom of the pad and a cable clamp, which serves to avoid possible disconnections or unnatural bends in case of USB connection .





As far as ergonomics and dimensions are concerned, the DualSense Edge is identical to the original one, weighs about 50 grams more and has a lower rubberized part that makes it easier to grip. Only that on the back there are two selectors to adjust the travel of the triggers and on the front, under the analogs, there are two buttons with the word FN necessary to change the controller configuration on the fly, a function we will talk about shortly. Perhaps the most interesting feature from the hardware point of view of the DualSense Edge, the one that could entice even non-professionals, is the possibility of disassembling both analogs with a few simple moves to replace them in case of long-term wear. Just lift the front flap, release a slide lever and change the block, without having to buy a new pad. Cost of the operation: 25 euros.

Beyond the hardware additions, the most important advantage of the DualSense Edge concerns the possibility of configuring the device via software to meet our style of play or the type of challenge that awaits us. Through a special menu of the console we will be able to adjust the sensitivity of the analog sticks, setting a profile among the predefined ones or creating our own, so as to calibrate the response based on the inclination of the stick and any “dead zone” or the area of ​​movement which we possibly do not want to be detected. We can also do the same thing for the rear triggers.

Furthermore, it is possible to remap the keys completely, for example assigning the X to a rear trigger or vice versa. All of these changes can be saved within a custom profile and you can have up to three different profiles saved to the pad, while another 30 can be saved within the console. This means that if you have a set of preferred settings for playing Call of Duty or Street Fighter 6 and you need to go to a tournament those settings can travel with you on the pad.





The three profiles saved in the DualSense memory can be recalled on the fly while you are playing by pressing one of the FN keys located under the analogs and one of the pad keys. This feature is particularly useful in games where more speed may occasionally be required in certain situations, such as while using the sniper rifle. In those cases it will be enough to change the profile on the fly and then switch to the standard one in the other game situations.

The FN keys can also be used for audio control, turning the headset volume up or down, or adjusting the balance between game audio and microphone.

After a few days of use it is clear that we are dealing with a high-end product that offers very useful functions for those who play on consoles, functions that in some cases it would be nice to also have on the classic pads, such as key mapping, and which are inexplicably relegated to the DualSense Edge.

Obviously we are talking about a product that is not for everyone and that many do not need, but this applies to any professional pad, whose price range almost never falls below 200 euros, and which cannot count on the same integration between hardware and software. Furthermore, for many the idea of ​​making a substantial initial investment and then having to change only a piece of the analog without having to spend more on other pads could be very interesting.

An official controller costs 70 euros and obviously it is hoped that it will last as long as possible but it would not be strange to have to change at least one or two throughout the life of the console, it always depends on your gaming habits.

We are therefore faced with a controller that is not for everyone, which few will be able to really exploit well, but which some could buy to have with them a product intended to accompany them at least until the next generation. In which all doubts about the price are absolutely legitimate, but counterbalanced by respectable functions.