One of the “HI-METAL R” series of BANDAI SPIRITS is believed to be familiar to everyone. It is extended from the long-established “HI-METAL” series, formed through transformation and mixed materials, and then updated with the latest technology. In May of this year, it was announced that the special machine VF-0S Phoenix of “Roy Focker” would be launched with the work of “Macross ZERO”. If you know something about “Macross”, the Zero series is a prequel story. The animation technology and air combat scenes at that time (2002) are vivid. Today we will unbox this ace host that finally turned into a flying bird. VF-0S.

Specially designed outer box to celebrate the 40th anniversary

“Macross ZERO” was one of the classic animations of the “Macross” series at that time and also one of the 20th anniversary works. The 40th anniversary was printed on the HI-METAL R VF-0S outer box. Unknowingly, 20 years later is considered a “double” commemoration. The cover of the outer box is in the shape of a VF-0S human figure and airplane, which is very dynamic with the backdrop of airflow clouds. Turning to the back, besides the introduction, you will also see the model of our protagonist machine VF-0S from the transparent position. After opening it, you will see that although the body occupies a lot of parts, other positions are full of equipment and accessories. In addition to the very rich first layer, there is also a small second layer. It can be seen that this time the model has more playability. In addition, there is a very “simple” manual, without color printing and preset pictures, only installation and deformation teaching.

BATTROID form

This time, the height of HI-METAL R VF-0S is about 15.5 cm, which means that the “HI-METAL” style will continue this time, and the model is suitable for displaying or picking up suddenly. Regardless of the size of the body and the combination of all parts, in the case of “deformable”, the overall proportion is above the middle level, and it is not much different from the original animation shape. The appearance of the airframe is also very complete. The most noteworthy part is that the eyes of the head and the cabin cover of the fighter head are presented in a transparent way, and the airframe has different color patterns, such as the special one in the original book. The pattern of the death skull, other black lines or patterns are all handled properly.

Among the accessories, there are other hand fists that can be replaced, one of which is a laser machine gun that can be placed as a personal weapon, and the other is an open palm and a large palm for G form. When installing, you only need to forcibly remove the palm to replace another one, but because there is a telescopic effect in the arm (for warplane deformation), it is easy to cause unstable installation and cannot be buckled in, so pay more attention when replacing. The laser machine gun also has a pattern on it, saying “UNSPACY” (United Space Force), which can be regarded as restoring the characteristics of the weapon in the animation.

GERWALK form

Every time I see the deformation of the VF-0S fighter, I want to be one of the pilots, and I am attracted by the handsome movements and appearance. The HI-METAL R VF-0S can perfectly display three forms. The process from B form to G form is relatively simple, especially if you have played related series, it should be easier to get started. After opening the lock position between the shoulder and the machine head, the machine head can be disassembled 180 degrees, open the backpack position and put the head in, then slightly adjust the position of some covers and the head, and then move the joints of the lower body to the Connect the front position externally, and finally open the wings and replace the gun barrel in front of the fighter nose to complete the deformation.

There is not much to pay attention to in the process of deformation, but the proportion of the body of the previous work has been reduced a little. Although it has “shrunk”, the overall size is more in line with the proportion of the body. It should be noted that the engine part of the VF-0S needs to be manually opened and replaced, so that the front can be seen more carefully. In the semi-shaped state, the cabin cover of the fighter head can be opened, and the driver can be put into the driving cabin. Since the cabin is transparent, the figure of the driver can be seen faintly. With the bracket, different flying shapes can be posed, and it can also stand directly on the ground without the bracket.

FIGHTER deformation fighter

In the end, of course, the most original F shape is indispensable. Put the extended joints of the arms back and put them inward to close them, open the backpack to cover the whole arms, then put the legs back and connect them with the arms, and finally open the tail fins. Just succeed. In HI-METAL R VF-0S, the F shape is smoother than the G shape, and there is no need to replace parts. In the F form, the flying wings can be changed to the missile armed form, and the laser machine gun of the personal weapon can also be put away and installed on the bottom of the machine, and the propellers can also be installed on the sides. Finally, the landing gear needs to open the three positions of the fuselage, and then install the rack.

Summary: Perfect Three Transformation Experience Legendary Ace Console

To put it simply, all the deformation forms of HI-METAL R VF-0S are well designed, and players who like animation will not be disappointed. Looking back on the story of “Macross ZERO” is full of realistic mechanical technology, HI-METAL R VF-0S allows players to experience the charm of the “Macross” series. Because of its suitable shape and size, it can be played and displayed, which is more handy than other large proportions. The attached accessories and brackets are placed on the body, adding a lot of freedom and playability. However, because the material is not very good, the body will turn yellow relatively easily, and the engraving on the body is not deep enough. If you want to highlight the three-dimensional effect, you should modify it yourself. However, these parts cannot conceal the advantages brought by HI-METAL R VF-0S. Which one of the three types of players do you like?

