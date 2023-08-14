Everything you need to know about the Musk-Zuckerberg meeting (if it happens)

It is done, it is not done, it is done Romain Pompeii, in Zuckerberg’s gardenin a virtual set a Las Vegas which, however, reproduces the Colosseum with all the gladiators inside: however it will go, since June 22nd the idea of ​​a possible fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is among the main and most read news both in Europe and in the United States.

It all started with the challenge of Tesla’s number one to Meta’s number onelaunched via Twitter (which was not yet called X at the time): Zuck said he was ready to pick it up, the two chose the coaches, they had themselves photographed in various training sessions, they said they had talked about it with the UFC boss, with Minister Sangiuliano e with Meloni (Musk) and as well with his wife (Zuckerberg).

There is sort of official hashtag (#muskzuck) and there would also be a possible date, Saturday 26 August, but it seems very unlikely that the deadline will be respected: waiting to understand how it will go, we have collected all the updates on the story below, so that we can keep track of what happened. This page will come updated as new information arriveswith the newest ones at the top.

Musk-Zuckerberg meeting, all the news

