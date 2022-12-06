It’s one of our favorite Android phones this year, both in absolute terms and in relation to one of the mid-range samples, the Google Pixel 6A, against which we considered it better.

evidently, the Nothing Phone 1 didn’t just appeal to usbecause in these days the company has announced that it has sold over 500 thousand copies in about 5 months, together with over 600 thousand copies of the Ear 1 and Ear Stick earphones (picture above). Overcoming the threshold (not only psychological) of million units sold in fact, it is not a small goal, especially in a competitive market like today’s.

And the results can be seen: the company, co-founded by Carl Pei, former co-founder of OnePlus, estimates that its revenues will more than tenfold this year, exceeding 250 million dollars against 20 million in 2021.

And curious factabove all given the (never denied) similarity between the Phone 1 and the iPhone 12: according to what was communicated by Nothing, their smartphone would have the highest iOS to Android conversion rate compared to competitors (3-4 times the average); in Japan and Hong Kong, even more than 50% of those who buy a Phone 1 comes from Apple products.

Meanwhile, the company is ready to open a store in Soho (from this week), in the heart of London, which is also the city where it has its headquarters and where employees have grown from 176 in 2021 to the current 433.