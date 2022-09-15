You know the smartphones that you buy with a subscription to the telephone operator? Well, now there is also the TV. Sky already had offers of this kind, but the peculiarity of the new Glass is that it is designed and built by Sky. A TV with essential lines, a bit reminiscent of Samsung’s The Frame, with everything you can ask for in a modern device: 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot HDR screen capable of displaying over a billion colors, six integrated speakers that direct audio both upwards and frontally and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It comes in three sizes (43 “, 55” and 65 “) and five colors – black, blue, white, pink and green – and with matching remote controls. It’s a nice looking TV, even when it’s not turned on.

A new experience

And it will very often be on, since, thanks to Glance technology, just pass in front of the screen to activate it and show immediately the most suitable content for those who use it. Because the real big news of Sky Glass is inside the TV: it is a platform that completely redesigns the streaming experience, finally centering it on the user’s needs.

“We all have access to different apps and technologies, and this has given us infinite possibilities of choices but it has also complicated our life”, observes Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia. Apps are not connected to each other, experiences are fragmented and we often end up spending more time looking for content than enjoying it (even, according to recent research, we spend 55 days of our lives looking for movies to see).

With Sky Glass, on the other hand, just ask the TV to play a film by a specific director to have all the titles immediately available on each platform and create your own personal film club. The novelty is in the vastness and quality of the available metadata, which – assures Sky – is unrivaled on the market, and allows you to browse the catalogs of all major platforms, such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, Paramount +, Dazn, as well as those of the national free-to-air channels. And of course there is Sky.

All in one place

An idea similar to that of Apple with the Apple TV, which however is an external device and does not offer in Italian the possibility to navigate between the various apps. With Glass there are fewer cables (you don’t even need the soundbar, considering the excellent audio quality) and there is also the voice assistant, which is activated by saying “Hello Sky”. Then just say the name of your favorite actor, and immediately all his films available in the catalogs of Sky and the various apps appear on the screen.

The entire user experience starts from the home page, made up of different sections in order to scroll horizontally and vertically without interruptions. It is personalized, dynamic and tailor-made for Sky subscribers who will also be able to find their favorite contents in the Playlist, ready to be seen at any time. Simply press the new “+” button on the remote control on the program you want to add. Furthermore, with the Restart function, those who return home after the show has already started can restart it with a simple click and watch it from the beginning.

“We have always had a mission: to give consumers what they didn’t know they wanted,” says Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe. And in fact it is enough to see how Restart works to wish it: with a button you can go back at any time to the beginning of a broadcast, even if we came home late or we forgot the time and it has already started.

CarbonNeutral certified

Sky Glass is the first television in the world certified CarbonNeutral by Climate Impact Partners. In fact, it allows you to save up to 50% of energy by incorporating three devices in one (TV, Soundbar and decoder), goes into standby automatically if not used and optimizes the brightness of the screen based on the light in the room. Plus, it comes in one-time, fully recyclable, plastic-free packaging. But the new Sky TV is also a future-proof device: thanks to agreements with Microsoft, Zoom and other partners, it will soon be possible to use it for video chat, to play together, to watch and comment on movies and TV programs.

Prices and availability

It is possible to buy Sky Glass by choosing the installment payment: the 65 “TV costs 23.90 euros per month, the 55” one at 17.90 euros per month and the 43 “one at 11.90 euros per month (prices in 48 installments plus advance payment that varies according to the size, starting from 125 euros). All with the subscription to “Entertainment Plus” which includes Sky TV, with all the entertainment, series, Sky documentaries, plus Netflix, starting from € 19.90 per month for 18 months.

At launch it is possible to have Sky Glass at a promotional price. For example, you can choose 43 ”Sky Glass, with payment in 48 installments, together with the Entertainment Plus subscription, all for only € 29.90 per month for the first 18 months.

Finally, it is possible to buy Sky Glass in a single solution, even in the shop: the 43 ”model for 697 euros, the 55” model for 995 euros and the 65 ”model for 1293 euros.

The warranty is two years and there is also a free standard delivery service. The launch campaign with Laura Pausini starts today, in a spot that sees her protagonist with Benedetta Parodi, Bruno Barbieri, Stefano Accorsi and Tommaso Paradiso.