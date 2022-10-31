Home Technology Instagram, still problems between suspended accounts and lost followers
Instagram, still problems between suspended accounts and lost followers

No, this is not a Halloween “trick”.

Several users on Instagram report an incomprehensible and sudden suspension of their account for 30 days. Some add that they have lost numerous followers.

Downdetector, the site that monitors the operation of the main social platforms and mobile phone services, highlights a serious disservice with a red surge in the graph corresponding to Instagram.

Instagram – we remember – is controlled by Metathe company of which Mark Zuckerberg is managing director.

Just Meta, on Twitter, admits the problem: “We are aware that some of you are having difficulty accessing your account. We are investigating and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

