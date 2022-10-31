No, this is not a Halloween “trick”.

Several users on Instagram report an incomprehensible and sudden suspension of their account for 30 days. Some add that they have lost numerous followers.

Downdetector, the site that monitors the operation of the main social platforms and mobile phone services, highlights a serious disservice with a red surge in the graph corresponding to Instagram.

Instagram – we remember – is controlled by Metathe company of which Mark Zuckerberg is managing director.

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Just Meta, on Twitter, admits the problem: “We are aware that some of you are having difficulty accessing your account. We are investigating and we apologize for the inconvenience.”