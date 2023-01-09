Apple released the new iPad and iPad Pro in October last year. Although it is a product cycle update, the new iPad has changed quite a lot. The upgrade rate is even more than that of the iPad Pro equipped with the M2 chip. It can also be said to be the biggest change since the launch of the iPad. In addition to the eye-catching bright new colors, it also adopts the same design elements as the iPad Air, and even the screen size is the same. At first glance, it is really difficult to distinguish the difference. However, although they look like twins, there is still a price difference of 5,000 yuan between the two models. There are still differences in product positioning and hardware configuration. What are the core differences? How to choose when purchasing?

Key differences in the specifications of the entire iPad series

In October last year, Apple launched iPad and iPad Pro updates. Therefore, in the current iPad series, the new products are the newly launched iPad 10, the M2 version of the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and the iPad Air 5 launched in the middle of last year. , and the iPad mini 6 launching in 2021. In the past two years, the iPad mini and iPad Air have undergone major facelifts one after another, and the last one to catch up with them is the newly launched iPad 10. Therefore, the appearance adopts the same design language and full-screen design, which means that the appearance of the iPad we are familiar with in the past should be more To history. In addition, in terms of product positioning, the iPad is the first choice for cheap entry, the small-sized iPad mini has the highest portability, the iPad Air is the most mainstream choice in size and specifications, and the iPad Pro is positioned as the highest-end flagship. Therefore, although the new iPad has brought about substantial changes, based on product positioning, specifications and configurations are also different. Before getting to know the new iPad, let’s quickly understand the key specification differences of the entire series of iPads.

Among the full series of iPads, there are the flagship iPad Pro, the mainstream-positioned iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, and the highly portable iPad mini, each with different positioning to meet the needs of different user groups.

iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro core specifications iPad iPad Mini iPad Air iPad Pro Street model iPad 10 iPad Mini 6 iPad Air 5 iPad Pro M2 issuing time October 2022 September 2021 March 2022 October 2022 the screen 10.9 inches 8.3 inches 10.9 inches 11/12.9 inches Display class Liquid Retina Liquid Retina Liquid Retina Liquid Retina/ Liquid Retina XDR processor A14 Bionic Chip A15 Bionic Chip M1 chip M2 chip CPU/GPUnumber of cores 6/4 6/5 8/8 8/10 Neural Engine Core 8 16 16 16 Memory 4GB 4GB 8GB 8/16GB storage space 64/256GB 128/256/512GB、1/2TB main camera 12-megapixel wide-angle, f/1.8 aperture, 5x digital zoom ● iPad mini 6 has 4-LED True Tone flash ●Dual cameras: 12-megapixel wide-angle, 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle ●Optical electric scanner front camera Horizontal 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle True Depth Sensing Camera System with 1,200 Ultra Wide Angle Camera safety certificate Touch ID (top power button) Face ID Bluetooth 5.2 5.0 5.0 5.0 mobile network 5G 5G 5G 5G Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6；2.4GHz及5GHz weight From 477 grams From 293 grams From 462 grams From 466/682 grams

10 key features of the new iPad

Apple launched the first iPad in 2010, and it will be the 10th generation iPad (hereinafter referred to as iPad 10) in 2022. Although it has successively added iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro product lines, it is positioned as an entry-level iPad. , with the highest cost performance, has always been a very popular model in the market, especially suitable for general users, students or elders. This year’s iPad 10 ushered in a big update, which can also be said to be the biggest upgrade since its launch. From the first glance, the bright appearance is very different. Here are 10 important features.

Feature 1: Four bright colors change the impression of iPad

To say that the most impressive thing about the iPad 10 after its release is that it has more yellow, pink, blue, and silver exteriors. There are four colors to choose from, especially yellow and pink, which are the first in the entire series of iPads. A color in one appearance, quite eye-catching.

In the past, there were only silver, gold, and space gray options for the entire series of iPads. In recent years, Apple has successively added blue, purple, green, etc. to the iPad mini and iPad Air. More different colors make the appearance more attractive. more eye-catching. As for the entry-level iPad series, there are colorful choices until iPad 10, and when it is launched, it will be very colorful yellow and pink, which is very attractive. As for blue, it is a favorite color on iPad Air, and silver is the least unfamiliar color of iPad. Four different colors meet the needs of more people to choose colors.

Feature 2: 10.9-inch full screen

With almost the same volume as the iPad 9, the screen of the iPad 10 reaches 10.9 inches, which is larger than the 10.2 inches of the iPad 9. That’s because the iPad 10 has an all-screen design.

This 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360×1640, a brightness of 500 nits, sRSB color space and true color display technology. However, the iPad 10 uses a non-full-plane lamination display technology. There is no vacuum between the screen panel and the touch panel. The gap in the middle will be larger, and the reflection will be more obvious than the full-plane lamination display technology. If you look closely, there will be a screen panel The sinking visual sense, and in the current iPad series, only the entry-level iPad uses a non-full flat display.

However, the screen frame of the iPad 10 is black, so that the gap between the panel and the touch panel is not obvious at first glance, but when writing with Apple Pencil, you can see the sense of suspension between the pen tip and the screen.

Feature 3: Power button integrates Touch ID

Since the iPad 10 adopts a full-screen design, the home button with built-in fingerprint recognition is removed to make the visible screen look bigger. However, because of the different positioning, it does not provide the Face ID function like the iPad Pro. Instead, it integrates Touch ID into the power button, and the response speed is quite fast. No matter which direction the finger is put down, it can be successfully recognized. App unlock, Downloading apps, making payments, etc., where fingerprint recognition is required, just tap to complete the recognition. At present, the iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini series all use the power button to integrate the Touch ID function.

Feature 4: iPad adopts horizontal front lens for the first time

The front camera of the iPad 10 is changed to a horizontal design. This is the first time that Apple has changed the position of the front camera used on the iPad. I believe that the future iPad will move towards this design. Because compared with the vertical position, the horizontal design allows the user to look directly at the camera when the video is turned on, and the eyes are more natural. It also supports the “centering the person” function. During the video call, whether it is a single person One or more people can stay in the center of the screen at any time. As for the front camera specifications, it is the same as the iPad 9, with 12 million pixels, f/2.4 aperture, and supports 1080p FHD video recording specifications.

Feature 5: Horizontal stereo speakers

Another horizontal design that changes according to the usage situation is the horizontal dual speakers. The dual-speaker system on the iPad 9 body is designed at the bottom of the fuselage, so when playing sound, only one side will emit sound, but it is changed to a horizontal dual-speaker system on the iPad 10, that is, when the body is placed horizontally, In addition to the sound output from the right side, the left side will also output sound. Although it does not have four speakers like the iPad Pro, when playing videos, both sides can output sound effects, which has improved the listening enjoyment.

Feature 6: USB Type-C charging and transmission

After the iPad 10 changed the Lightning port to a USB Type-C port, this also means that the entire series of iPads have adopted the USB Type-C port, which can be said to meet the EU requirements in advance. Before the fall of 2024, all mobile phones and tablets must Provisions for using the USB Type-C port. However, the USB Type-C port is only a connector of the port, and does not represent the supported transmission speed. Although Apple did not specifically indicate the transmission speed of the iPad 10, according to foreign media “The Verge”, its USB only complies with the USB 2.0 specification. Up to 480Mbps transmission speed. Of course, in terms of transmission speed, it is slower than the 10Gbps of iPad Air 5 and 5Gbps of iPad mini 6, but with the current trend that most devices use USB Type-C, the convenience provided by iPad 10 using USB Type-C will be greatly reduced. Better than transfer speed.

Feature 7: Upgrade A14 bionic chip

The iPad 10 upgrades the core specifications to the A14 bionic chip, which is a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural network engine. Compared with the A13 chip used in the previous generation iPad 9, the CPU performance is increased by 20%, and the graphics processing is increased by 10% %.

However, compared to other upgrades of the iPad 10, the A14 chip is not so surprising. After all, it is positioned in the entry-level series, and it can be expected to be upgraded from the previous generation A13 chip to the A14 chip. Moreover, the previously released iPad Air 5 is equipped with M1 chips, which keeps people expecting high standards for Apple chips.

Of course, this does not mean that the A14 chip is not good enough. After all, it is also the chip used in the 2020 iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12 Pro series. In the performance test of iPad 10, AnTuTu’s comprehensive running score is about 15% higher than that of iPad 9, while in Geekbench 5, the single-core growth is about 18%, and the multi-core growth is about 30%. In addition, the memory of the iPad 10 has also been upgraded to 4GB, and its performance in terms of fluency and multitasking has also been improved. On the whole, the application is definitely not a problem for general needs. It can be used for surfing the Internet, watching dramas, playing games, and even light video editing.

Feature 8: Support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, upgrade Bluetooth 5.2 version

As in the past, iPad 10 will also launch Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + mobile network versions. However, with the addition of Wi-Fi 6 support and 5G mobile network, compared with the previous generation iPad 9, it still only supports Wi-Fi 5 and 4G networks, which is of course an upgrade in specifications. In addition, the supported Bluetooth version has also been upgraded from the previous generation of Bluetooth 4.2 to Bluetooth 5.2, which not only increases the transmission distance, but also upgrades the transmission speed. With headphones that support Bluetooth 5.2, it can also bring better sound quality enjoyment.

Feature 9: Support the first-generation Apple Pencil and launch an exclusive adapter

The iPad 10 is still used with the first-generation Apple Pencil. When pairing and charging, you must use the new USB Type-C to Apple Pencil adapter, which will be included in the newly sold Apple Pencil (first-generation). Maintained at 3,290 yuan. If you already have the first-generation Apple Pencil, you can also just buy the USB Type-C to Apple Pencil adapter, which costs 290 yuan. However, although this solves the problem of the connection port, it also increases the risk of losing small items.

I believe many people are puzzled, iPad 10 adopts the same exterior design as iPad Air 5, why doesn’t it support the second generation of Apple Pencil, and adopts the magnetic method to attach Apple Pencil to the side of the fuselage, which is not only convenient for pairing, but also It is convenient for storage and reduces the risk of losing the Apple Pencil. In this regard, Apple also stated that users who are considering upgrading from the old iPad to iPad 10 may already have the first-generation Apple Pencil. friendly. In addition, when foreign media disassembled the iPad, they found that after changing to the horizontal front camera, there seems to be no space to add the Apple Pencil magnetic design, but this inference has not been confirmed by Apple.

However, judging from the current product positioning, if the iPad adopts the magnetic suction method, a new Apple Pencil must be re-launched. If the second-generation Apple Pencil is used, its price will be 4,390 yuan, which will also increase the purchase cost. , and shorten the distance between iPad and iPad Air.

Feature 10: Exclusive smart keyboard double-sided folder

Among the accessories that can be matched with the iPad 10, in addition to the familiar Apple Pencil and the smart double-sided clip with a new color scheme, the “Smart Keyboard Double-sided Clip” is also newly launched. This is like an improved version of the iPad Smart Keyboard. It has the scissor-leg structure of the Smart Keyboard. It has a rebound feel when typing. It also provides 14 function keys to quickly adjust common settings, such as volume, brightness, and search files. Equipped with a touch-sensitive trackpad, which can be used corresponding to the cursor in iPad OS.

What’s different is that the smart control keyboard double-sided clip adopts a two-piece design, and the back panel and the keyboard can be separated or used in combination. When the keyboard is not needed, attach the back panel to the iPad through magnetic force, and then adjust different viewing angles according to the needs through the adjustable stand. When you need to input a lot of text, you can use it with the keyboard connected, or you can fold the keyboard and place the iPad 10 flat on the table.

Since the double-sided folder of the smart control keyboard is quite stable, the weight is about 590 grams. After connecting the iPad 10, the overall weight comes to 1.07 kilograms. It is almost the weight of a thin and light laptop to carry around. If you often have a lot of text input needs, you can Consider, but at 8,790 yuan, the price is not cheap.

How to choose between iPad and iPad Air?

After reading the 10 upgrade points of the iPad 10, do you feel that the iPad 10 is more and more similar to the iPad Air 5, but because the two positionings are different, the hardware configuration is still different, and the price difference is still 5,000 yuan. Where is the price difference? ? Should you buy the iPad 10 or the iPad Air 5? Or is it more cost-effective to buy the previous generation iPad 9? We can measure it from the aspects of appearance, screen, performance, and price that we will consider when buying an iPad.

Appearance: Each series has its own special color

Due to the major changes in the appearance of the iPad 10, like the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro, the body is made of 100% recycled aluminum metal, and is designed with vertical plane edges and rounded corners, which is in line with the common features of recent Apple products. The design language finally no longer has the illusion that the product has not been updated for a long time. Especially the iPad 10 and iPad Air have almost no difference in appearance, and they naturally exude the atmosphere of new products. Moreover, the appearance of the entire iPad series is similar now, and the only significant difference is the color. Therefore, if you are The “appearance” association, buy products only on the appearance, and you must be pink, and you must not love yellow, so now iPad 10 is your choice.

Screens: same size, different specs

Screen size is an important consideration when buying a tablet, and iPad 10 and iPad Air 5 currently have 10.9-inch Liquid Retina displays. In terms of size, they are the same specifications, but iPad 10 uses sRSB color space, and iPad Air 5 uses P3 Wide color gamut, the color performance will also be different.

In addition, iPad 10 adopts non-full planar display technology, and iPad Air 5 adopts full planar display technology, which is an important part that affects the price. With the iPad Air 5’s full-flat display technology, the space between the screen panel and the touch panel is in a vacuum state, there is almost no gap in between, and there will be less reflection problems; on the contrary, the iPad 10 uses a non-full-flat display technology , There will be a gap between the screen panel and the frame. Although the black frame of the iPad 10 is very close to the screen panel, there will still be some visual sense of the screen sinking. In addition, when writing on the screen through the Apple Pencil, the strokes will feel suspended.

At present, most of the mainstream screens use full-flat display technology. The hardware conditions of the iPad 10 are indeed relatively insufficient. It is recommended to try the actual device at a physical store before purchasing. If this does not affect you, then the iPad 10 can be included in the selection.

Performance: Differences between A14 and M1 chips

In recent years, when Apple launches new iPads, they have been equipped with value-added core chips. The iPad Air 5 launched last year even skipped the A15 bionic chip and directly equipped with the M1 chip. This Apple’s first self-developed chip was first installed on the Mac and MacBook series, and later applied to the iPad Pro in 2021. It is obviously a high-end positioning, but surprisingly, the iPad Air 5 is also equipped with the M1 chip. . This is of course an important key to affecting prices.

The iPad 10 is equipped with the A14 chip launched in 2020. In the performance test performance of the M1 chip, the Geekbench 5 multi-core difference is about 78%, the AnTuTu comprehensive score difference is about 51%, and the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme difference is about 122%. M1 is really strong.

However, the A14 chip is also the chip installed in the iPad Air 4, and the performance test score of the iPad 10 is higher than that of the iPad Air 4, and the performance is not bad. Turn on Procreate drawing, power director to edit videos, play Genshin City games, etc. , can be used in general situations. Of course, for more severe use, it is recommended to choose M1 better.

iPad 10and iPad Air 5performance test test software iPad 10 iPad Air 5 Geekbench 5 Single-Core 1,574 1,714 Multi-Core 4,085 7,279 AuTuTu 738,495 1,117,986 CrossMark 1,044 1,317 3DMark Wild Life Extreme 2,255 5,018

Price: Who is the king of cost performance?

There is another upgrade of the iPad 10, which has not been mentioned before, that is, the price has also been upgraded, which is 4,400 yuan more expensive than when the iPad 9 was launched, which also tests the positioning of high cost performance. However, in fact, after the release of the iPad 10 and the M2 version of the iPad Pro in October last year, the entire series of iPads also increased in price, ranging from 400 to 3,000 yuan.

Therefore, although the official website still sells iPad 9, the price has also increased from 10,500 yuan to 10,900 yuan, so the current price difference between iPad 10 and iPad 9 is 4,000 yuan; while the current price of iPad Air 5 is 19,900 yuan, and the price difference with iPad is is 5,000 yuan. That is to say, it is 4,000 yuan cheaper to buy the previous generation, and 5,000 yuan more expensive to buy the advanced model.

If you only consider the price, of course the iPad 9 is cheaper, but if you think that the upgraded 10.9-inch full screen, fingerprint key integrated Touch ID, horizontal front camera, A14 bionic chip… and other features are worth 4,000 yuan, then choose the iPad 10 ! With the speed of 3C product innovation, looking at the appearance of iPad 9, it is already the design of the previous generation.

If the budget can reach 20,000, then you can directly upgrade to iPad Air 5. After all, the M1 chip has already made the performance comparable to the flagship, and it looks the same as the iPad 10, but in fact it has better hardware conditions, such as screen color gamut, Full-surface lamination display technology, USB transmission speed, etc. In terms of cost performance, the current iPad Air 5 should be the best in the entire iPad series.

iPad 9、iPad 10、iPad Air 5selling price iPad 9 iPad 10 iPad Air 5 64GB Wi-Fi 10,900 yuan 14,900 yuan 19,900 yuan Wi-Fi+mobile network 15,900 yuan 19,900 yuan 24,900 yuan 256GB Wi-Fi 15,400 yuan 19,900 yuan 24,900 yuan Wi-Fi+mobile network 20,400 yuan 24,900 yuan 29,900 yuan ■Note: iPad 9 is for 4G mobile network