Young adults who use social media more are much more likely to develop depression within six months, regardless of their personality, according to a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. It is not the first study that seeks to demonstrate how the disease develops in the use of electronic devices. It is still unclear whether social media use leads to more depression or whether these depressive symptoms cause people to seek social media more.

“Previous research has linked the development of depression to numerous factors,” the authors noted. However, the literature lacks studies focusing on how various personality characteristics can interact with the use of social media. media and depression “. The sample of more than 1,000 US adults between the ages of 18 and 30 came from 2018 data. Personality was measured using the Big Five Inventory, which assessed openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Regardless of personality, the use of social media has been strongly associated with the development of depression. Problematic social confrontation can increase negative feelings about oneself and others, which could explain how the risk of depression increases with more social media use. But it’s also true, the authors point out, that engaging more in social media reduces opportunities for in-person interactions and activities outside the home. “The results are important in a time of technological expansion,” said Renae Merrill, a researcher at the University of Arkansas. “Virtually connecting with people can increase the risk of communication problems or misperception leading to relationship difficulties and the potential risk of mental health problems.”