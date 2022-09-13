September 15, 2022 (Tuesday) to September 18, 2022 (Sunday) “ Tokyo Game Show 2022 “The opening is approaching, and the exhibition names of the exhibitors have all been set. As far as games are concerned, games from various platforms will be displayed, but among them, the number and attention are probably the highest. It’s a PlayStation game .The whole world is eagerly waiting for PS5 the latest model and PlayStation VR2 (hereafter referred to as PS VR2) new information on the new game, the release date of which has been confirmed as early 2023.exist “Evil Kobo Village” “Tokyo Game Show 2022” Capcom booth The world ‘s first chance to experience PS VR2 So if you want to experience the fastest speed in the world , come to the Capcom booth! A lot of people are looking forward to the PlayStation game new information, such as games that have been announced so far and new games that have not yet appeared.

It will be broadcast on September 14th at 7:00 a.m.!

“State of Play” September 2022It will be broadcast from 7:00 on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday)!Estimated broadcast timeabout 20 minuteswill be released on PS5, PS4 and PS VR2 in the future10 new gamescentered on games from software makers around the world, and Japan centered on Tokyo Game Show 2022 is just around the cornerthe first public information, latest information, gameplay video of the workWill be released successively. Now that it airs at this time, the information will be revealed in “State of Play”, will additional information and demos be available in “Tokyo Game Show 2022”? I’m looking forward to this!Japanese narration again this timeJohn Kabanso he will deliver a powerful image that will wake you up with a lighthearted narration.7:00amIt airs a little early, but watch it live as you prepare for school or work! The broadcast will be available on the official PlayStation YouTube channel and Twitch in the US. Check out PlayStation.Blog for details!