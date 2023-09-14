Nintendo Announces Mario vs. Donkey Kong: A Nod to Classic 3DS and Wii U Titles

Nintendo Announces New Game: Mario vs. Donkey Kong

In an exciting twist, Nintendo has announced a brand new game, Mario vs. Donkey Kong. This game is set to bring back the classic duo, but with a fresh take. While many were anticipating a new Donkey Kong solo adventure, Nintendo has surprised fans by bringing Mario into the mix.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is an original adventure that draws inspiration from the previous game, Mario vs. Donkey Kong: The Tipping Star on the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. This announcement not only showcases the fun gameplay that fans can expect, but it also proves that Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about the beloved 2D side-scrolling installments.

What’s even more exciting is that Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be hitting the shelves just four months after the release of Super Mario Bros. Miracle. Nintendo fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this highly anticipated game.

To the delight of Nintendo enthusiasts everywhere, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on February 16 next year. Fans can already catch a glimpse of the action-packed gameplay in the full trailer, which can be viewed below.

With this unexpected twist, Nintendo continues to keep its fan base engaged and excited. The new game is sure to bring a nostalgic wave for those who grew up playing the classic 3DS and Wii U titles, while also introducing a fresh spin on the Mario vs. Donkey Kong series.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to embark on an epic adventure with Mario and Donkey Kong next year.