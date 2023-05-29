No one wants to buy it?Consumers have little interest in Radeon RX 7600 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, price cuts in less than a day after launch in Europe

Radeon RX 7600 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti are two graphics cards aimed at the mid-range market. According to the current sales data, consumers do not have much interest in buying them.

According to many foreign media reports, consumers’ demand for the two new graphics cards is very low, which has led to many retail outlets cutting prices.

The price of the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card dropped 13% in Spain on its first day of sale. CoolMod e-commerce is the first batch of ASRock Radeon RX 7600 Challenger OC graphics cards to be sold in the European market. The price on the first day of the store has been reduced to 259.94 euros, which is 40 euros cheaper than the official suggested retail price.

According to the information released by 3DCenter, the agency mainly monitors the price and demand of graphics cards in the German and Austrian markets, and found that the market demand for GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards is very low. Mindfactory, a major German retailer, lowered the price of Palit Dual graphics cards from 439 euros to 439 euros. Reduced to 419 euros.

Cumulative sales were less than 100 units in the first 14 hours after sales began.

On the Japanese market, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launched a cooler PC Gamer Edition. According to Akihabara data provided by Hermitage Akihabara, there are only 2 stores that sell the PC Gamer version.