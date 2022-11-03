Home Technology Overwatch League 2022 Injury Character Star Named – Overwatch 2
Continuing the trend of the Overwatch League awards season, it’s now been revealed who will be the 2022 Injury character stars. Specifically, the four recognized for the position are Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim of the San Francisco Shock, Jae-Wan “Lip” Lee of the Shanghai Dragons, Jun-Young “Profit” Park of the Seoul Dynasty, and Los Angeles Kevin “Kevster” Persson of the Gladiators.

Interestingly, only two of the teams these players represent are still alive to make the playoffs, as the Dragons were sent home a few days ago, and the Gladiators were one of two teams eliminated last night— —The other is the Florida Mayhem.

That leaves just six teams competing, with two more teams eliminated tonight. They would be San Francisco’s loser to Seoul Dynasty and Hangzhou Spark to London Spitfire. The winner of both games will go on to face the Houston Outlaws’ loss to the Dallas Fuel, and the winner of that game will receive the first of two Finals spots.

