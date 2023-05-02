Samsung OLED S95C 4K in the test – Secure €400 when you buy it

PR / Business Insider

The Samsung S95C 4K Smart TV* is the company’s latest OLED TV. It has everything that users appreciate about the S95B*, but offers a brighter picture and a slimmer design. The S95C is a good choice for home cinema fans, but the higher brightness comes at a price – but you can save 400.00 euros until May 15, 2023!



The Samsung S95C is one of the most powerful 4K TVs you can buy in 2023. With an OLED panel that delivers exceptional contrast, Quantum Dot technology that ensures rich colors and a super-thin design, the Smart TV meets almost every requirement that one could have for a high-end screen.

Compared to the already impressive S95B from 2022, however, the S95C doesn’t offer a huge leap in performance. There are some key improvements though – including higher peak brightness and 144 Hertz gaming support. In our view, these improvements are not enough to justify the current price difference between this new model and the S95B.

In terms of price, the Samsung TV is on par with other current televisions in its class, including the LG G3*. Budget home cinema fans won’t be disappointed with the S95C’s performance, though there are TVs that offer slightly less impressive picture quality for a lot less money.

The Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV in detail

Steven Cohen/Insider

The S95C is Samsung’s OLED flagship model for 2023. It delivers a brighter picture than last year’s model, along with a higher refresh rate and a slimmer design. Most people will be happy with the more affordable S95B, but this new model is undeniably impressive. It is available in 77, 65 and 55 inch screen sizes.

The advantages:

One of the brightest OLED panels on the market

Quantum Dots deliver industry-leading color volume

Extra large 77 inch screen

Uniformly thin design

What is not yet convincing:

Not a huge technological leap over last year’s model

No Dolby Vision support

As with all OLED TVs, there is some risk of burn-in in extreme cases

The S95B peaked at around 1050 nits in Filmmaker picture mode, while the S95C peaked at around 1360 nits. That’s an increase of about 30 percent. Colors also maintain brightness well – with a high color volume that outpaces the performance of OLED panels that don’t use Quantum Dots (like LG’s models).

This means that the TV can achieve the desired contrast values ​​of HDR (high dynamic range) content even better and that the highlights on the screen really come into their own. It also delivers better performance in light-filled rooms, so you can enjoy great picture quality even during the day. Best of all, the increased brightness comes with the perfect black level that OLED TVs are known for.

When watching movies and series, these impressive features ensure fantastic picture quality. The opening scene of “Matrix” on 4K Blu-ray convinces with deep black levels and solid shadow detail. Police officers’ flashlights offer bold, reflective highlights that take full advantage of the OLED panel’s precise contrast.

Vibrant colors thanks to Quantum Dot technology

“Aquaman” is also a real eye-catcher on the S95C. The film’s vibrant color palette looks rich without being oversaturated, and the film’s climax, the underwater battle, is bright and full of fine detail. The display’s Quantum Dots and increased color volume help render smaller lights with an intensity that weaker OLED models simply can’t match.

Steven Cohen/Insider

Color gradients are also smooth, with only a faint hint of vertical stripes in the gray test images. The TV also coped well with our test scene in Ex Machina, with background colors remaining consistent even in bright red light sequences. And as with all OLED TVs, the viewing angles are superb.

Also interesting for gamers

When it comes to gaming, the S95C also offers everything buyers should look out for – including variable refresh rate (FreeSync and G-Sync compatible), automatic low-latency mode and 120 Hertz support for PS5 and Xbox Series X The S95C supports an even higher refresh rate of 144 Hertz when connected to a compatible PC. Last year’s S95B could technically do this too, but the feature wasn’t officially supported and had performance issues.

Last year’s gaming hub is also making a return. Find support for cloud services like Xbox Game Pass here. That means Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream Xbox games straight to the TV without needing a console. This feature is a cool perk, but performance is heavily dependent on your internet connection. As it stands, playing on a real console still offers a much better experience.

You have to do without Dolby Vision

On the downside, Samsung still doesn’t support Dolby Vision – an advanced HDR format that tells a TV how to properly reproduce colors and brightness. Dolby Vision content is rendered in standard HDR10 instead, which isn’t quite as accurate, but the S95C’s HDR10 performance is so strong that most likely won’t notice any difference except when comparing it to a high-end Dolby Vision TV. HDR10+ is also supported, which offers many of the same benefits as Dolby Vision, but this format isn’t used in nearly as many 4K Blu-ray Discs or streaming titles.

As with all OLED TVs, there is some risk of burn-in on the S95C. Screen burn can occur when you leave a static image on screen for hours, causing a faint shadow image to remain on screen. OLED owners should be aware of this, but it’s nothing for users with regular viewing habits.

Quality design

Steven Cohen/Insider

As a premium television, the S95C also looks correspondingly high-quality. The display has an elegant design with an almost borderless frame. And unlike last year’s S95B, this model has a thin profile of just over an inch all around.

To achieve this sleek design, all of the TV’s connections and processing components are housed in a separate “One Connect Box”. This is connected to the screen, and then all the video equipment is connected to the box. The older S95B sticks out up to four centimeters in the bottom half to accommodate all ports, but is technically slimmer at its thinnest point.

Steven Cohen/Insider

On the one hand, this design gives the S95C’s panel a strikingly slim build, but on the other hand, it means that one has to deal with an additional component. Luckily, the box attaches directly to the back of the included stand, making it easy to hide. It can also be attached to the back of the TV when you hang it on the wall.

Never change batteries again thanks to the solar technology in the remote control

Samsung’s compact remote gets the job done, and thanks to the SolarCell design, you don’t have to worry about batteries because the remote can charge itself. All you have to do is turn them over. Charging via USB-C is also supported.

Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: Specifications

resolution 3840×2160 HDR-Formate HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Panel-Typ QD-OLED (OLED with quantum dots) refresh rate 120 Hertz (up to 144 Hertz for PC games) gaming features NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, VRR, ALLM HDMI connections Four HDMI 2.1 ports remote control SolarCell remote control with Bixby and Alexa support

Samsung OLED S95C 4K – is it worth buying?

Steven Cohen/Insider

If budget is not an issue and you want the absolute best picture quality on the market, the Samsung S95C should be at the top of your wish list. With a price of almost 3000.00 euros, it is quite expensive.

Significantly cheaper and with similar performance, the 2022 version of this screen, the S95B*, is also recommended. However, the new S95C is brighter, has a higher refresh rate, and offers a consistently thin design – but we don’t think those perks are worth the price jump. However, the S95C is the only model of the two that comes in a 77-inch screen size, making it the clear choice for anyone looking to buy an extra-large Samsung OLED.

Home theater fans willing to shell out the cash for the best TV out there should also consider that LG and Sony have new OLED flagship models for 2023 that will rival the S95C. The LG G3* costs the same as the S95C. It doesn’t have Quantum Dots, but promises similar brightness values ​​on paper. The Sony A95L has Quantum Dots and the potential to deliver an even brighter picture than the Samsung TV, although it will likely cost more when it hits stores later this year.

Buy the Samsung OLED 4K S95C

By the way: As part of the trade-up campaign at Samsung, you can still receive a trade-in bonus of up to 800.00 euros until May 15, 2023 if you buy a new television from the campaign and give your old television with the delivery. For the Samsung OLED 4K S95C you will receive a 400.00 euro trade-up bonus – simply click on the trade-up bonus when you put your model in the shopping cart, the amount will then be deducted immediately. When ordering, you hand in the old television that is already ready for transport.

