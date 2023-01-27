Almost everything we’ve heard about the Skate series reboot so far is good news that fans appreciate. For some reason, EA decided they needed to shake things up now, and so decided to add something to the game that absolutely no one (zero people!) had ever asked for – loot bags. You know the little goody bags that are handed out for free at events and trade shows.

While it’s usually something positive and fun to do, these aren’t your typical loot bags, as you have to pay for them (in currency you earn in-game, which seems to work as well, though dataminers say – You guessed it – real money purchases). Additionally, each loot bag contains one of five items. Before you buy, you can see five items you can get, but only one of them will be given to you, and the odds will not be revealed.

As you’re probably aware by now, there’s another common term for these types of loot bags – and that’s loot boxes. The practice is so universally loathed, considered predatory, and dangerous for minors because it resembles gambling that some countries have made it illegal.

While Skate is a free-to-play game, we firmly believe there must be a way to make money (developers also want a salary, and servers aren’t free). Having said that, we really hope EA will choose another solution than loot boxes. what do you think?

Thanks, Insider Games.