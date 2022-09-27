Technology Space for sport at the Italian Tech Week by admin September 27, 2022 September 27, 2022 sports to betting and fantasy sports, and to support sports clubs and Federations in their process of technological transformation.A scenario in which Italy does not stand by, as demonstrated by WeSportUp, startup accelerator that Wylab manages together with Startupbootcamp innovation hub, part of the national network of accelerators of Cdp Venture Capital, dedicated to sport and wellness. An open ecosystem that involves companies, institutions and investors in research and collaboration with the best Italian startups and scale-ups for the economic and social development of the sector. Ten of these startups (out of 600), selected by General Manager Federico Smanio and his team, will be on the stage of ITWeek.Then there are the more consolidated realities: from Noisefeed, with the recent investments of illustrious and historical partners in the sports industry, including Adriano Galliani, to Golee, which boasts in its advisory board the presence of a partner-investor such as Clarence Seedorf and who has an important framework agreement with the Lega Pro and the CSI closed. And again Kama, who in turn signed an agreement with Serie A and was with his data analyzes in support of Pioli, the 2021-22 Italian champion “coach”.In the NFT sector, by far the dominant technology, creating a 40 billion dollar market in 2021, one of the most active players, Binance, has just made official, after Cristiano Ronaldo, Khaby Lame (who walked the stage of ITWeek last year) as an ambassador. Everything obviously goes in the direction of what Mark Zuckerberg has called metaverse, a new way of experiencing the internet, in which our avatars will meet, we will finally exhibit our Nft, and, why not, we will marry in a new way that is also important. social causes, as demonstrated by the Lavazza initiative to educate the GenZ to build green playgrounds, starring Claudio Marchisio and Giorgio Chiellini. Finally, we cannot fail to mention Michele Grazioli and his Vedrai, an Artificial Intelligence company that collaborates with Atalanta. * Senior Sport Communication & Innovation Consultant Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also NFT and fantasy football, Mbappé also joined Sorare's team Emanuela PerinettiESportsItalian Tech Week 2022sport 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Ryzen 7000 Core Display Performance Measurement next post Breast cancer, a new resistance drug is tested You may also like [Game Trial]Modern Warfare II 2022 Multiplayer Game Public... September 27, 2022 Developer releases early game video to support Rockstar September 27, 2022 Space for sport at the Italian Tech Week September 27, 2022 Niantic Launches Web-Based Lightship Visual Positioning System, Bringing... September 27, 2022 The metaverse at the Italian Tech Week September 27, 2022 The Google Photos App exposes the “unusually cracked... September 27, 2022 WhatsApp introduces call links, it is now easier... September 27, 2022 It took 7 years for “Super Mario Creator... September 27, 2022 Lidar and Apple Pencil: this is how iPad... September 27, 2022 You need to play Gotham Knights a few... September 27, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.