The 10 most sought after destinations by Italians for the summer 2…

Holidays are a precious opportunity to switch off away from the daily routine. There are those who choose the beaches and who likes to take refuge in mountainwho prefers them cultural walks and who the outdoor activity. But what are the most searched destinations from the Italians for this summer?

The most searched destinations for summer 2023

Italy is rich in places of interest and boasts a vast cultural heritage, which deserves to be visited from north to south. There are many Italians who choose to stay in the boot, precisely because of the abundant supply of wonderful places to see. Whether it’s a weekend or a longer holiday, a stay of sea and sun or nature and mountains, in Italy you are spoiled for choice. here are the places that have tried more Italians to spend your holidays.

Italians love to stay in Italy: the top 10

1- Ischia

In the Gulf of Naples, not far from the island of Procida, there is the beautiful Ischia, the largest of the Flegrean islands. Famous for its term and beaches, Ischia is today a very popular destination internationally and one of the most sought after destinations by Italians. A must is the Aragonese Castle, as well as of course the Terme di Ischia and many other points of interest. This island is also known for thegreat foodto be enjoyed in an atmosphere of complete relaxation.

2 – Porto Ferraio, Elba Island

This city, the largest on the Island of Elba, owes its name to the iron mines which made its fortune in the 19th century. Napoleon Bonaparte spent his exile here in 1814, but Porto Ferraio is also known for its historical links with the Romans and the Medici, as well as the myths of the Argonauts. Between museums, villas, monuments and fortresses, a visit here is ideal for culture lovers. Furthermore, Porto Ferraio boasts enchanting landscapes and beautiful beaches bathed by a crystalline sea.

3 – Salento

There are many reasons to visit Salento, from breathtaking landscapes to dream beaches, from cities of art to gastronomic culture. This land, which extends between the Ionian and Adriatic seas, is a very popular summer destination. The reasons? The crystalline sea, the intact natural landscapes, the food and wine tradition, the beautiful ancient villages. Salento is also a rather affordable destination, which makes it a real insider tip, not just for Italians. Among the most popular destinations Porto Cesareo and Torre Lapillo, also known as “the Maldives of Salento”.

4 – Carloforte

On the island of San Pietro, 10 km from the south-western coast of Sardinia, emerges the pearl of the Sulcis archipelago. With just under 6,000 inhabitants, Carloforte conquers tourists with narrow streets and alleys that intertwine in the hilly landscape. studded with characteristic views and colors, Carloforte is rich in traditions, including gastronomy, but also of beautiful beaches. Here the sandy shores alternate with inlets carved out of the rocks, in a fascinating volcanic landscape.

5 – Napoli

Rich in history, art, culture and gastronomy, Naples is increasingly loved by its visitors. Its historic centre, a UNESCO heritage site, captivates with its numerous monuments, from the Cathedral to the Castel Nuovo, to the Maschio Angioino, to the National Archaeological Museum. It is one of the Italian cities with the major increase in tourism in the last two decades, which sees a large turnout especially in summer. The unique atmosphere of Naples pervades every corner of the city, from the hidden alleys full of folklore, to the majestic views of the sea.

6 – Island of Giglio

In the Tuscan archipelago, facing Monte Argentario, stands the splendid Isola del Giglio. It is the second largest in the archipelago after the Island of Elba and is among the most sought-after destinations by Italians. Famous for crystal clear seathe medieval villages and the pristine nature, the Isola del Giglio hosts a rich biodiversity and is also a popular destination for numerous outdoor activities. The most frequent? Trekking, diving, sailing and cycling.

7. Roma

The Italian capital is a timeless bestseller among the most sought after destinations by Italians, but also internationally. Rome is a city rich in history, culture, art and beauty, from the majestic Colosseum to the small state of the Vatican, up to the famous Trevi Fountain. The monuments of Rome are among the most visited in the world, even in summer. Here the history of the ancient civilization still seems to live on the streets, conquering millions of visitors every year.

8. Amount

For mountain and trekking lovers Montan is a jewel with a thousand opportunities. Located at the foot of the Dolomites, this municipality in the Val d’Adige enjoys a mild climate and is ideal for walks and excursions. Walking through vineyards, woods and orchards you can enjoy relaxation and contact with nature, perhaps ending the day with a visit to the surrounding towns. Montan is indeed famous for the food and wine traditionincluding wines, cheeses and cured meats.

9. Tarvisio

Tarvisio is another highly sought-after location for mountain-loving Italians. It is located on the border between Austria and Slovenia and is also a destination for the sustainable tourism certified according to international standards GSTC. The historic center is characteristic for the mix of Italian and Austrian influences, but the offer is very wide between natural and cultural attractions. Tarvisio is also a very popular destination for winter sports, but sought after in the summer for those who like to take refuge at high altitudes.

10. Gallipoli

Ideal for those looking for a holiday dedicated to fun and wonderful places to discover, Gallipoli is among the most sought-after destinations by Italians on Booking. Located along the coast of Salento, the 20 km coastline is full of beautiful beaches, including Baia Verde and Punta della Suina. The old city stands on a limestone island that can be reached via a seventeenth-century bridge and is absolutely worth a visit. The new village, on the other hand, is the center of Gallipoli’s nightlife, which especially attracts young people.

