Ubisoft announced various new news about the “The Division” series at the Ubisoft Forward conference today (11).

“The Division: Battlefield”

First up is the upcoming free-to-play multiplayer shooter The Division: Warzone, a survival action game that will send DHS agents to a new township—a Midwestern town called Silver Creek. Silver Creek, a quiet town once ravaged by the money flu, has become the stage for Homeland Strategy due to its hidden secrets.

This game is developed by Red Storm. At present, players can go to the official website (click this link) to register to get an early chance to play “The Division: Battlefield”. The Division: Battlefield will be available on PC, various consoles and cloud platforms between 2022 and 2023.

The Division: Dawn

“The Division: Dawn” is an official previously announced mobile game. This time, the signature third-person role-playing shooter will be brought to the iOS and Android platforms. After the Alpha test, players are currently recruiting to participate in the beta test. The beta test will be Focus on PvP mode – including the series’ resident “Dark Zone” and fast-paced competitive “Clash” mode.

The Division 2

As for The Division 2, season 10 of “The Price of Power” will launch on September 13, this time targeting Peter. General Anderson, the leader of the True Sons, tries to make peace with Black Fang.

“The Price of Power” is Season 2 of The Division 2’s three planned seasons in Year 4, and will also add a “Every Minute” mode and two new difficulty levels for stronghold missions, as well as other game mechanics updates. Finally, The Division 2 announced that development of Year 5 content is underway, so Agents can expect updates that will continue into next year.

