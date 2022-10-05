Jackbox Games has a release date for its social game The Jackbox Party Pack 9. The title will launch on PC on October 20, which is coming soon. Las versiones de Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series saldrán más adelante. It will also be released on Stadia, but the studio has yet to update if it will be released due to the impending shutdown of Google’s services.

It should be remembered that Jackbox party packs are social or party games where you just download the app on any console or PC and use your phone from the couchControl all games, in the style of the PS4’s PlayLink series.

During Gamescom, we were able to speak for a long time with two of the game’s main creators: Chief Creative Officer Allard Laban and VP of International Games Andy Kniaz, with whom we reviewed their upcoming mini-games, their favorites, and The new features they bring. You can watch the full interview below.

In the video we want to hearNew language localization optionswhich is undoubtedly one of the most popular improvements in the community, and we also discussed the introduction of control options, such as using the keyboard.

“Our main goal is to bring the game to as many markets as possible. The localization of Spanish is very important to us because it has a global reach and many language elements will be present in the game, but also in German , in French, etc.

Additionally, among the five mini-games available in this release at launch, the developers tell us some secrets about them, as well as a more personal and colloquial definition of each:

Fibbage 4： “New and quirky fan-submitted videos, ask us questions”.

“New and quirky fan-submitted videos, ask us questions”. Quixort： “A team game, kind of like taking Tetris together and trying to put them together and put them in order”.

“A team game, kind of like taking Tetris together and trying to put them together and put them in order”. Trash Utopia: “It’s like taking a bunch of trash and creating something wonderful that conquers others…with trash.”

“It’s like taking a bunch of trash and creating something wonderful that conquers others…with trash.” absurd: “It’s like betting on words and names and betting percentages on whether your friends agree with your answer. Kind of like (but softer) cards against humanity.

“It’s like betting on words and names and betting percentages on whether your friends agree with your answer. Kind of like (but softer) cards against humanity. Rumelang: “It’s a tribute to reality TV. If you like Big Brother or Survivor, this is the game for you.

Obviously, sometimes games can lead to unsuitable themes for children, but Jackbox Games introducedfamily game modeso you don’t have to worry about certain topics.