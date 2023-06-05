Twitter abandons the EU code of conduct. Jurova: “They chose confrontation”

Twitter’s decision to no longer release reports on the measures implemented to combat disinformation opens a new front between the company and the European Union. “Twitter made a mistake” in abandoning the EU Code of Conduct on disinformation “choosing the most difficult path, that of confrontation. The Commission takes note of this: the Code is voluntary, but abandoning it Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU rules will be monitored vigorously and urgently”. This was stated by the vice president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova.

What is the Code of Conduct and why is it important

Participation in the code of conduct is not mandatory, but the objectives of the initiative, born in 2018, are included in the Digital Services Act. The fight against disinformation will become a legal obligation in the EU from 25 August, when the European Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to adopt measures also on transparency and content moderation.

