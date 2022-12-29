Twitter down all over the world. Reports of disservices from users globally arrived during the Italian night. According to Downdetected.comwhich monitors network traffic, the problems mainly concerned those who use Twitter from a computer but the mobile app also often went haywire.

There are those who have experienced problems entering the platform. Those who managed to log in but often found old content, not loaded in real time. Someone got the warning: “Something went wrong, but don’t worry, it’s not your fault.” Still others said they couldn’t view replies to their tweets but did have access to other parts of the service. The cause of the outage is currently unclear. But the stop takes place a few days after the closure – announced by Musk – of a data center in Sacramento.



The risk that the platform could encounter problems had emerged at the beginning of management Elon Muskwhen the founder of Tesla halved the staff, sending away about 3700 employees, and dismantling the entire section that dealt with social security.

In July, before the mass layoffs, Twitter experienced one of the longest “blackouts” in its history, with millions of users denied access for nearly an hour.