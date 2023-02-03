Home Technology Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the S23 smartphones and other Samsung innovations
Unpacked, unpacked: this is the name that Samsung gives to its most important presentations, which talk about smartphones, but not only. The first Unpacked of the year is held on February 1, in San Francisco, for the launch of the S23. A lot is already known about the phone, thanks to a series of leaks, but there could be other surprises, especially for computers. Italian Tech will follow the launch live, with comments by Andrea Nepori and Bruno Ruffilli and the intervention of Carolina Milanesi, Creative Strategies analyst. Paolo Bagnoli, Marketing & Retail Head of Samsung Electronics Italia will also be discussing the new products.

