Swedish developer Fatshark is currently celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Tidal series (Vermintide, Vermintide 2, and the upcoming Darktide). To that end, it announced that between now and November 7th, players on Steam will be able to pick up and add Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to their collection for free, and keep it forever.

However, this is just the base game, as the DLC still has to be purchased, but Fatshark is offering all those discounts too, selling all DLC for 50% off in the meantime.

If you haven’t already, you’ll want to claim and jump into the game, because on August 8th, the developers will release a free update for the game called Road of Betrayal, which includes a new snow mission, as well as a two-part series the first part.

Anyone with a copy of Vermintide 1 or 2 is also eligible to pick up a dedicated scrap pack in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide, which debuts on PC on November 30th.