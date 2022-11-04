Home Technology Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently free forever on Steam – Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Technology

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently free forever on Steam – Warhammer: Vermintide 2

by admin
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently free forever on Steam – Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Swedish developer Fatshark is currently celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Tidal series (Vermintide, Vermintide 2, and the upcoming Darktide). To that end, it announced that between now and November 7th, players on Steam will be able to pick up and add Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to their collection for free, and keep it forever.

However, this is just the base game, as the DLC still has to be purchased, but Fatshark is offering all those discounts too, selling all DLC for 50% off in the meantime.

If you haven’t already, you’ll want to claim and jump into the game, because on August 8th, the developers will release a free update for the game called Road of Betrayal, which includes a new snow mission, as well as a two-part series the first part.

Anyone with a copy of Vermintide 1 or 2 is also eligible to pick up a dedicated scrap pack in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide, which debuts on PC on November 30th.

See also  Tlc and mobile networks, 4G is still fine but 5G still doesn't make a difference

You may also like

The critically acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide 2 melee action...

The Musk Method for Squeezing Employees

New features not mentioned in the conference!Foreign media...

The Musk Method for Squeezing Employees

Frog utensils show Sherlock Holmes challenging Cthulhu in...

Gmail now allows parcel tracking: how to use...

“PAC-MAN 99” has exceeded 9 million downloads and...

Gmail now allows parcel tracking: how to use...

Respawn Details ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Format...

“God of War: Ragnarok” has no secrets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy