What’s Next for Xbox? Former Microsoft Employee Leaks Two Unannounced IP Titles

Microsoft’s Future Plans for Xbox Leak: Two Unannounced Games in the Works

A lot of Microsoft’s future plans for Xbox were leaked earlier this month during the Federal Trade Commission’s trial with Microsoft over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, it appears that there is more in store that we haven’t heard about yet.

Former Microsoft employee Timur222, who left the company earlier this year after working on several high-profile games including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, and Grounded, recently revealed on her LinkedIn profile that she participated in the development of “two unannounced licensed IP titles.” It is worth noting that one of these titles is not related to Indiana Jones, as it has already been revealed.

With this revelation, speculations have started to circulate, and it seems that one possibility is a game based on the popular series “The Mandalorian.” Xbox has previously collaborated with the franchise, releasing special controllers and consoles, so the idea of a game doesn’t seem far-fetched.

The question arises as to which studio would be the best fit to create an intriguing adventure for this potential game. Some possible options include Arkane Studios, known for their immersive and innovative titles; The Coalition, the studio behind the Gears of War series; id Software, the masterminds behind Doom; Obsidian Entertainment, famous for their storytelling prowess; Rare, with a history of creating beloved gaming experiences; or any other talented studios under Microsoft’s umbrella.

The anticipation among fans is growing, and discussions are underway about which intellectual property (IP) they would like to see become one of the two unannounced games. The possibilities are endless, with various suggestions popping up on social media.

As we await official announcements from Microsoft and its studios, it is clear that the future of Xbox holds exciting prospects. With the leaks and rumors surfacing, gamers can look forward to new adventures and experiences on the horizon.

