After launching the Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, Velocity Green and Deep Pink variants, Xbox today unveiled two new colors for its Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. The new devices will indeed be available in red and blue.

In addition to a premium pad (suitable to meet the main needs of even the most competitive players), the new controllers offer a wide choice of features such as adjustable tension analogs, wraparound and rubberized grip. Added to this is a shorter trigger block.

As with the other controllers in the Elite series, players will have virtually unlimited customization options. Additionally, the entire series supports button mapping options via the Xbox Accessories app.

Features and price of Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Sculpted surfaces

Non-slip handle

Refined geometry and elegant design

Hybrid d-pad with precise and familiar inputs

Entrance jack da 3,5 mm

Advanced sharing options

Usable battery up to 40 hours

Share button

Bluetooth connectivity for Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, Android and iOS

Integration with the Xbox App for button remapping and creating custom controller profiles

The new red and blue colors are currently available for pre-order and will officially hit the market on April 11 at a price of 139.99€.