After launching the Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, Velocity Green and Deep Pink variants, Xbox today unveiled two new colors for its Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. The new devices will indeed be available in red and blue.
In addition to a premium pad (suitable to meet the main needs of even the most competitive players), the new controllers offer a wide choice of features such as adjustable tension analogs, wraparound and rubberized grip. Added to this is a shorter trigger block.
As with the other controllers in the Elite series, players will have virtually unlimited customization options. Additionally, the entire series supports button mapping options via the Xbox Accessories app.
Features and price of Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
- Sculpted surfaces
- Non-slip handle
- Refined geometry and elegant design
- Hybrid d-pad with precise and familiar inputs
- Entrance jack da 3,5 mm
- Advanced sharing options
- Usable battery up to 40 hours
- Share button
- Bluetooth connectivity for Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, Android and iOS
- Integration with the Xbox App for button remapping and creating custom controller profiles
The new red and blue colors are currently available for pre-order and will officially hit the market on April 11 at a price of 139.99€.
Xbox Game Pass Membership – 3 Months | Xbox – Download Code
- Explore an extensive catalog of 100 high-quality games for PC and consoles
- Enjoy games or catch up on recent hits, with Xbox Game Pass, you always have something to play
- Prove yourself on the battlefield, join an adventure in co-op mode, create imaginative worlds