Home Technology Xbox presents the new red Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 …
Technology

Xbox presents the new red Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 …

by admin
Xbox presents the new red Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 …

After launching the Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, Velocity Green and Deep Pink variants, Xbox today unveiled two new colors for its Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. The new devices will indeed be available in red and blue.

In addition to a premium pad (suitable to meet the main needs of even the most competitive players), the new controllers offer a wide choice of features such as adjustable tension analogs, wraparound and rubberized grip. Added to this is a shorter trigger block.

As with the other controllers in the Elite series, players will have virtually unlimited customization options. Additionally, the entire series supports button mapping options via the Xbox Accessories app.

Features and price of Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

  • Sculpted surfaces
  • Non-slip handle
  • Refined geometry and elegant design
  • Hybrid d-pad with precise and familiar inputs
  • Entrance jack da 3,5 mm
  • Advanced sharing options
  • Usable battery up to 40 hours
  • Share button
  • Bluetooth connectivity for Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, Android and iOS
  • Integration with the Xbox App for button remapping and creating custom controller profiles

The new red and blue colors are currently available for pre-order and will officially hit the market on April 11 at a price of 139.99€.

Xbox Game Pass Membership - 3 Months | Xbox - Download Code

Xbox Game Pass Membership – 3 Months | Xbox – Download Code

  • Explore an extensive catalog of 100 high-quality games for PC and consoles
  • Enjoy games or catch up on recent hits, with Xbox Game Pass, you always have something to play
  • Prove yourself on the battlefield, join an adventure in co-op mode, create imaginative worlds

See also  Better than Excel? "Chartistic" can be used to make charts at any time with a mobile phone and can also be directly saved as pictures after completion (iOS)

  • Mark Brunasso

    Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

    View all articles

You may also like

Rumor has it that Microsoft will strengthen security...

Conference Digital Design & UX Next in Munich:...

From June 5 Apple’s WWDC: the augmented reality...

🎮 “Nintendo Switch (Organic EL Model) The Legend...

Ingram Micro redesigns partner relationships digitally

From June 5 Apple’s WWDC: the augmented reality...

Wikipedia unveils sound logo titled ‘Voice of Knowledge...

Amazon spring offers, the most discounted technological gadgets

Equal opportunity to attend meetings

RE4 Remake 1 hour to see the story...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy