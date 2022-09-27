Home Technology You need to play Gotham Knights a few times to see the whole story – Gotham Knights – Gamereactor
Technology

You need to play Gotham Knights a few times to see the whole story – Gotham Knights – Gamereactor

by admin
You need to play Gotham Knights a few times to see the whole story – Gotham Knights – Gamereactor

While we’ve long known that the different playable characters in Gotham Knights would change the way Warner Bros. Games Montreal develops the game, it turns out they’ll also adjust the way you experience the story.

As pointed out by PLAY Magazine (thanks to PC Gamer) in an interview with the developer’s game director Geoff Ellenor and film studies director Wilson Mui, it is said that you can’t actually play a game in one session experience all the story of the game.

“We actually did four[故事], not just one! Mui said. Ellenor continued, “You don’t see everything in one playthrough. Just because there is so much content that is unique to the protagonist’s view of what’s going on and what’s going on.

As for how this will work, we’re told that each scene with a different character will “very similar” ,but “Every character has its own version” these versions have “Subtle Differences” these differences all come from the characters’ backstories and the experiences they’ve gone through that got them where they are in the game.

Gotham Knights has already won gold and will debut on PC and consoles on October 21st this year.

See also  In pursuit of life on Mars, NASA announces new pictures of Perseverance | Mars rover | Jezero Crater

You may also like

The metaverse at the Italian Tech Week

The Google Photos App exposes the “unusually cracked...

WhatsApp introduces call links, it is now easier...

It took 7 years for “Super Mario Creator...

Lidar and Apple Pencil: this is how iPad...

Lidar and Apple Pencil: this is how iPad...

Shovel Knight Dig Review – Gamereactor – Shovel...

Terna and the intelligent pylon

“Rockman X DiVE” × “Monster Hunter Rise: Sun...

NASA’s science fiction experiment succeeds: the Dart probe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy