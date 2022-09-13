Listen to the audio version of the article

The premier of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, announced in Parliament that 49 Armenian soldiers were killed in the clashes that broke out on the border with Azerbaijan. This was reported by the Russian press agencies. Pashinyan specified that this is not a final balance sheet.

Armenia and Azerbaijan – which fought two wars, in the 1990s and 2020, over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – accuse each other of provocation. Yerevan accuses the Azerbaijani army of having used artillery and drones against Armenian territories and in particular of having hit border areas not connected to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, such as the areas of Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik. For its part, Baku claims that it was Armenia that caused the clashes to start by firing at Azerbaijani positions on the border.

According to reports from the Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, the intensity of the fighting has now decreased: “Only in one or two directions Azerbaijan continues to attack”, he said, stressing that since midnight the Azerbaijani armed forces had launched an offensive in six or seven directions. “Azerbaijan is trying to present all of this as a response to alleged provocations by Armenia, but this is absolutely false information,” he said.

The premier in conversation with Putin, Macron and Blinken

Pashinian himself held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ask them to react to the “aggression” of Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said. In separate talks, Pashinian said he hoped for “an appropriate response from the international community” in light of the ongoing clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The first tensions in the night

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began to flare up in the night between 12 and 13 September, sparking tensions between the two countries. In mirror reports, released by the Russian agencies Tass and Interfax, the defense ministries of the two countries blame each other for the escalation. The Azerbaijani army suffered manpower losses as a result of shelling by units of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.