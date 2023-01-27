Home World Australian Open, Djokovic’s father will not be in the final after the controversy over the pro-Russian flag
World

Australian Open, Djokovic’s father will not be in the final after the controversy over the pro-Russian flag

by admin
Australian Open, Djokovic’s father will not be in the final after the controversy over the pro-Russian flag

Srdjan Djokovic will not attend the semifinal of the Australian Open in which his son Novak is engaged against the American Tommy Paul. The father of the Serbian champion announced it a few hours before the start of the match.

The decision not to attend the match follows the controversy that arose after the man was filmed in the company of some fans waving pro-Russian banners.

“My family has experienced the horror of war and we wish only for peace,” Srdjan Djokovic said, adding, “I had no intention of causing such headlines or turmoil. I’ll watch the match from home.”

Marta Kostyuk: “I’m upset”

It is “very shocking” to see Novak Djokovic’s father next to the fans waving pro-Russian flags, “I am disturbed” by what happened. This was stated by Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk immediately after the defeat during the semifinals of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open which are taking place in Melbourne.

Find out more

“No matter who you are, no one has the right to fly those flags. Things like this cannot remain in the shadows,” added the Ukrainian tennis player.

See also  The value of the robbery at a jewelry store in the center of Paris, France is estimated to reach 10 million euros

You may also like

Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians, including an elderly...

Israeli blitz in Jenin refugee camp: 9 Palestinians...

The story of the “Platinum Coin with a...

Foreign media: 13 people have been rescued and...

Fauda, ​​when a TV series helps to understand...

From Salvini to Grillo: the front that doesn’t...

U.S. urges Israel, Palestine to de-escalate

The new chapter of rearmament: after the tanks,...

Usa, girl asks police for DNA test on...

Israel, intercepted and shot down 2 rockets fired...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy