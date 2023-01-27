Listen to the audio version of the article

Srdjan Djokovic will not attend the semifinal of the Australian Open in which his son Novak is engaged against the American Tommy Paul. The father of the Serbian champion announced it a few hours before the start of the match.

The decision not to attend the match follows the controversy that arose after the man was filmed in the company of some fans waving pro-Russian banners.

“My family has experienced the horror of war and we wish only for peace,” Srdjan Djokovic said, adding, “I had no intention of causing such headlines or turmoil. I’ll watch the match from home.”

Marta Kostyuk: “I’m upset”

It is “very shocking” to see Novak Djokovic’s father next to the fans waving pro-Russian flags, “I am disturbed” by what happened. This was stated by Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk immediately after the defeat during the semifinals of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open which are taking place in Melbourne.

“No matter who you are, no one has the right to fly those flags. Things like this cannot remain in the shadows,” added the Ukrainian tennis player.