Home World Biden, the former head of the anti-Covid plan will be the new chief of staff
World

Biden, the former head of the anti-Covid plan will be the new chief of staff

by admin
Biden, the former head of the anti-Covid plan will be the new chief of staff

Joe Biden will appoint Jeff Zients, a former senior official who coordinated the US plan against the Covid pandemic, as his new chief of staff in place of Ron Klain who is expected to resign in early February. The Washington Post reports it. Zients left his role last April, but returned to the White House in the fall to collaborate with Klain in preparing for the Midterm elections. According to the New York Times, the current chief of staff will announce his resignation after the US president delivers his State of the Union address on February 7.

Find out more
See also  2022 World Cup in Qatar

You may also like

USA, massacre on Chinese New Year in California:...

Berlin ready to authorize Poland to send Leopard...

France does not rule out delivery of Leclerc...

Berlin opens up on tanks in Kiev, Moscow...

Japanese media: Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine...

Warmth of Army Martyrs | A warm Spring...

What do Russian military experts think about Western...

Secret papers at home rekindle doubts about Joe...

California, ten dead on Chinese New Year. Killer...

The Speaker of the Russian Parliament: Ready for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy