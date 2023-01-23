Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden will appoint Jeff Zients, a former senior official who coordinated the US plan against the Covid pandemic, as his new chief of staff in place of Ron Klain who is expected to resign in early February. The Washington Post reports it. Zients left his role last April, but returned to the White House in the fall to collaborate with Klain in preparing for the Midterm elections. According to the New York Times, the current chief of staff will announce his resignation after the US president delivers his State of the Union address on February 7.