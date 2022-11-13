Listen to the audio version of the article

Climate change and food crisis. The two themes, strongly connected to each other, have entered the agenda of COP27, the international climate conference underway in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, within the panel «The new climate and energy agenda: competitive dynamics for the Agribusiness and the territorial development “.

Growing global demand for food

Global food demand will increase by 70% by 2050. At least $ 80 billion in annual investment will be required to meet it. According to FAO statistical reports of 2020, with a world population of over 9.7 billion people expected by 2050, 1 in 4 people globally (thus almost 2 billion people) are at risk of food shortages, 770 million of people are at risk of malnutrition, while 1.5 billion people will live on soil with too high a salt content to be fertile.

Banking services for the food industry

Globally, the agri-food sector contributes around 4% to GDP and 27% of the workforce is employed in this sector.

According to the World Bank, about 95% of global farms are small farms with less than 5 hectares and half of the farmers do not have banking services.

Starting from this context, in Italy Intesa Sanpaolo has launched initiatives to support agribusiness. «Intesa Sanpaolo – he explains Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief International Subsidiary Banks Division of Intesa Sanpaolo – is definitely distinguished by its strong commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), its positioning at the top of the world for social impact and its great focus on the climate. The attentive and punctual support for Agribusiness – he continues – is its characterizing testimony. We are convinced that our international experience in the Sustainable Finance and Agro-Enterprise sectors can accelerate the transfer of knowledge to an eco-sustainable agricultural sector, capitalizing on local talents in Egypt, where we are present through ALEXBANK. based on a solid wealth of skills and tools, it is reflected in the work of the International Subsidiary Banks Division (ISBD) that I manage ».