Pressed by an unstable international scene, the European Commission intends to promote new global trade agreements, Vice President Valdis announced in an interview Dombrovsky. The goal is to “diversify supplies”, “avoid new dependencies” and replace the controversial Russian and Chinese markets. While the Meloni government prepares the 2023 budget, the politician also urged to support the economy with “targeted and temporary measures”.

A new sense of urgency

“There is a new sense of urgency and geopolitical importance on the part of the Twenty-seven to accelerate free trade agreements,” said Vice President Dombrovskis, 51, speaking to a group of European newspapers, including Il Sole 24 Ore. “The last ministerial meeting dedicated to trade showed a broad consensus on this issue”. In June, 15 countries, including Italy and Germany, supported this goal in a letter sent to Brussels.

The EU executive recently reached a political agreement with New Zealand and says it is convinced that the signing of agreements with Chile and Mexico is close. An agreement with Australia is expected to be finalized in the first part of 2023. Negotiations are also underway with India and Indonesia. «The arrival in Brazil of a new government (it has just been elected Lula to the presidency of the country, ndr) will be an opportunity to take stock of the agreement with Mercosur», added the former Latvian prime minister.

The difficult trade agreements

Just the example of Mercosur reveals how negotiating, signing and above all ratifying trade agreements is not always easy. The treaty has been closed since 2019, but has never been ratified due to the non-environmental choices of the Bolsonaro administration, which came out defeated at the polls. While in effect temporarily, the same free trade agreement with Canada (CETA signed in 2016) is grappling with a long process of national ratifications which has proved to be full of obstacles and unforeseen events.

In 2021, the European Union once again proved to be the most important player in international trade, with import-export accounting for over 16% of world trade. The Twenty-seven are linked by 46 commercial agreements with 78 partners around the world. According to the European Commission, European exports employ 38 million people in Europe, an increase of two thirds since 2000; more than 14 million of these workers are women.